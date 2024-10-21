ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Liberty looks to remain undefeated as they face Kennesaw State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Liberty-Kennesaw State prediction and pick.

Liberty is 4-0 on the year. After wins over Campbell, New Mexico State, and UTEP, they would face ECU. They would make a comeback to get the win. Liberty would have played App State, but the game was canceled due to Hurricane Helene. Since then, they faced FIU. Liberty led 24-10 in the fourth quarter, before giving up two touchdowns to go to overtime, where Liberty would prevail.

Meanwhile, Kennesaw State has yet to win this year. They lost to UTSA, Louisiana, and San Jose State to open the year before facing UT Martin last week. They would be tied at the half, but UT Martin would score twice in the third quarter as they would go on to win the game 24-13. Since then, they lost to Jacksonville State 63-24, and then Middle Tennessee 14-5.

Here are the Liberty-Kennesaw State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Liberty-Kennesaw State Odds

Liberty: -23.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -4000

Kennesaw State: +23.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1400

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

How to Watch Liberty vs. Kennesaw State

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Liberty Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kaidon Salter has led the way this year for Liberty. He has completed 75 of 119 passes this year for 1,074 yards. Further, he has seven touchdown passes to just one interception. Salter has been sacked nine times but still has run the ball well. He has 52 rushes for 191 yards this year and two touchdowns. His top target this year has been Treon Sibley. Sibley has 17 receptions this year for 370 yards and one touchdown. Further, Tyson Mobley has 18 receptions for 169 yards and a touchdown. Reese Smith has also been solid, bringing in 13 receptions for 199 yards and three touchdowns. Finally, Elijah Canion has seven receptions for 130 yards and a score.

In the running game, Quinton Cooley has led the way. He has run 82 times this year for 545 yards. Further, he has scored six times. Billy Lucas has also been solid this year. He has run 64 times on the year for 303 yards. He has also scored four times this year.

Liberty is 29th in opponent points per game this year while sitting 20th in opponent yards per game. They are 22nd against the run while sitting 48th against the pass. TJ Bush Jr has been great this year. He is fourth on the team with 19 tackles while he also had 4.5 sacks on the year. Further, he has defended three passes this year. Quinton Reese has also been solid, with two sacks and a forced fumble this year. Dexter Ricks Jr. has two interceptions while he also has two passes defended. Further, Liberty has ten sacks while having eight takeaways.

Why Kennesaw State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Davis Bryson has led the way on offense this year. He has completed 57 of 111 passes this year for 616 yards. He has two touchdown passes but also has six interceptions. He has been sacked four times but he has been solid rushing. Bryson has 46 carries for just 95 yards and has not scored.

The running game has struggled this year. Michael Benefield is the top running back. He has 59 carries this year for just 242 yards. He has scored just once though. Meanwhile, Qua Ashely has 64 carries for 200 yards. The other rushing touchdowns have come from tight end Preston Daniels. He has 27 carries for 68 yards and two touchdowns. In the receiving game, it is running back Qua Ashley who leads the way. He has 11 receptions for 139 yards on the year. Meanwhile, Tykeen Wallace has ten receptions for 122 yards while Blake Bohanon has 12 receptions for 122 yards.

Kennesaw State is 114th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 107th in opponent yards per game. They are 85th against the rush, but sit 102nd against the pass. Donelius Johnson has been solid this year. He is third on the team in tackles while having two sacks. Meanwhile, Milon Jones leads the team in tackles, while having a pass breakup, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Finally, Garland Benyard has three sacks on the year with forcing a fumble.

Final Liberty-Kennesaw State Prediction & Pick

Liberty is 5-0 on the year, but they are just 1-4 against the spread this year. The one cover was against East Carolina, who was the best team they have faced this year. Still, Kennesaw State is just 1-5 against the spread this year, with the only cover the first week of the year against UTSA. Still, Kennesaw State is one of the worst offensive teams in the nation. They are 134th in the nation in points per game, and facing a quality defense. They will struggle to score. Take Liberty to cover in this one.

Final Liberty-Kennesaw State Prediction & Pick: Liberty -23.5 (-110)