The appetizer to the playoff games comes as we continue our College Football odds series with a Liberty-Oregon prediction and pick.

The appetizer to the playoff games comes as Liberty plays Oregon in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a VRBO Fiesta Bowl Liberty-Oregon prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Fiesta Bowl began in 1971 and is played in Glendale, Arizona. It was formerly a tie-in with the Big 12 and WAC but has changed since. It was a part of the Bowl Coalition and Bowl Alliance before the BCS. Now it is one of the New Year's Six Bowl games. It has hosted three semi-final games so far, seeing upsets in all of them. In 2016 Clemson beat the higher seeded Ohio State, and the same thing happened in 2019. Last year, it was TCU beating Michigan. Liberty, as a newer program in the group of five, has never played in this game. Oregon has. They won in 2002 and 2013 but lost to Iowa State in 2021.

Liberty enters the game 13-0 this year and is undefeated this year. They have dominated throughout the year. Only two times this year were they within one score of losing. The first one was against Sam Houston when they won 21-16. Then, they won by seven over Middle Tennessee State. After the Middle Tennessee game, they would win six straight by two scores or more. Since joining the FBS level they have been greater. They have won six or more games every year and this is their second ten-win season.

Oregon enters the game with just two losses on the year, sitting at 11-2. They won their first five games before falling to Washington by just three. They would go on to win their next six games and get a rematch in the PAC-12 Championship with Washington. In that game, they lost by three, falling to Washington. Oregon has lost two games all year, both by three points and both to Washington.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Odds: Liberty-Oregon Odds

Liberty: +16.5 (-110)

Oregon: -16.5 (-110)

Over: 67.5 (-110)

Under: 67.5 (-110)

How to Watch Liberty vs. Oregon

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Liberty Will Cover The Spread

Liberty is fifth in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting second in yards per game. They are first in rushing yards per game while sitting 76th in the passing game. Liberty is led by Kaidon Salter. He has completed 162 of 267 passes this year for 2,746 yards with 31 touchdowns. He has been great this year, with multiple touchdown passes in eight of his last nine games overall. Salter also has just five interceptions and has thrown just 11 turn-over-worthy passes. Salter has also been great on the ground, with over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Still, Liberty on the Ground is led by Quinton Cooley. He comes into the game with 1,325 yards rushing this year. He had been solid after contact, with 665 yards after the first contract this year. Cooley has scored 16 times on the ground this year though. Joining him in the backfield will be Billy Lucas. Lucas has 577 yards this year while scoring six times.

Through the air, Liberty relies on CJ Daniels. He has 988 yards this year receiving, with 47 receptions. He has ten touchdowns this year, with 21.0 yards per reception. Also producing is Treon Sibley. Sibley has just 22 receptions this year but has 459 yards this year with four scores.

Liberty sits 30th in the nation in points allowed per game this year, while also sitting 41st in yards allowed per gamer. They are 18th against the rush, but 90th against the pass. First Team All-CUSa safety Brylan Green leads the way. He has a sack this year, while also forcing a fumble in the run game. In coverage, he has five interceptions this year and six pass break-ins while allowing just two touchdowns.

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread

Oregon is fourth in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting third in yards per game. They are 43rd in the rush but sit second in the nation in the pass. Bo Nix is the leader of this offense. He passed for 4,091 yards this year while completing 333 of 432 passes. He also has 40 touchdowns this year. Nix has thrown just three interceptions this year while having just five turnovers with passes on the season. Further, he has scored six times on the ground this year.

Bucky Irving is also expected to play in this game. He ran for 1,075 yards this year and scored 11 times. He was solid after the first contact this year, with 670 yards. Further, he has 31 rushes over ten yards. Jordan James joins him in the backfield. He had 701 yards this year and scored 11 times on the ground this season.

The receiving game is led by Troy Franklin and Tez Johnson. Franklin comes into the game with 81 receptions and 1,383 yards, while he has scored 14 times. Johnsons has 1,010 yards this year and nine scored. Further, two other players have five touchdowns in the receiving game this year. Terrance Ferguson, the tight end, has five with 396 yards. Traeshon Holden also has five with 381 yards receiving.

On defense, Oregon is 12th in the nation in points against this year, while sitting 26th in yards against this year. They are eighth against the rush while sitting 77th against the pass. They are led by first-team All-PAC-12 corner Khyree Jackson. He was great in coverage this year. He allowed just 200 yards over the season while allowing just one touchdown. Jackson also had three touchdowns and eight pass breakups.

Final Liberty-Oregon Prediction & Pick

These are two wonderful offenses. There is the possibility of a blowout here, but if that happens, Oregon will be putting up 40 or more points. Liberty has the motivation to show they belong. This is the same game in which Boise State shocked Oklahoma in one of the best games ever. Upsets are common in this game. The lower-ranked team has won seven of the last ten games at the Fiesta Bowl. The best bet is on the total though. Both teams can score, and the over is the best bet.

Final Liberty-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Over 67.5 (-110)