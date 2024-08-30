ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Liberty take on the Seattle Storm. Our WNBA odds series has our Liberty Storm prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Liberty Storm.

The New York Liberty lost to the lowly Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday night. Something weird had to have happened, right? You're correct. The Sparks had some special performances. Rae Burrell of the Sparks, a player who is averaging six points per game this season, scored 18. That's the kind of plus performance which can create an upset. The bigger story was that Jonquel Jones, a terrific player and one of the core reasons the Liberty have the best record in the WNBA, missed the game with a non-COVID-related illness. This brings us right to the heart of the matter for Friday's game in Seattle against the slumping Storm.

Jones — as of Friday morning — was listed as questionable for this game. The line, however, was New York minus-2 earlier on Friday and has now moved up to minus-3. Does this mean Jones will play? You will want to check for information in the hours leading up to tipoff at 10 p.m. Eastern time. That's the main betting headline to take from this game.

In terms of the Seattle Storm, they have been one of the worst teams in the W after the Olympic break. They managed to win a few games against bad teams, but they haven't played a good, complete game since the Olympic break — not one. The addition of Gabby Williams — the star of the French women's basketball team which lost to the United States by one point in the gold medal game on Aug. 11 in France — has not yet translated into big-time results for the Storm, who have a lot of proven players but are not making the pieces of the puzzle fit. Jewell Loyd has not shot the ball well this season, and when that happens, Seattle loses a lot of its firepower and upside. Loyd needs to shoot efficiently for Seattle to be at its best. However, if Jonquel Jones isn't playing, we saw how disordered the New York defense can become. The Sparks lit them up on Wednesday. Let's see if Jones can play and if New York can bounce back on Friday.

Here are the Liberty-Storm WNBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Liberty-Storm Odds

New York Liberty: -3 (-110)

Moneyline: -162

Seattle Storm: +3 (-110)

Moneyline: +132

Over: 163 (-112)

Under: 163 (-108)

How to Watch Liberty vs. Storm

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: ION, WNBA League Pass

Why The Liberty Could Cover The Spread/Win

The New York Liberty have depth on their roster. Even if Jonquel Jones can't play, this team can work around that limitation, especially since they played without Jones on Wednesday. They can learn from that and grow in this game on Friday, making the requisite adjustments and showing how adaptable they are. Also, Sabrina Ionescu — still not sharp after returning from a recent injury — was 3 of 14 on 3-pointers against the Sparks. Chances are she will shoot better here and make New York more effective against a Seattle team which has not played a good game in quite some time.

Why The Storm Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Storm are simply way too talented to play bad basketball without cessation. They are due for a good, strong game, and if Jonquel Jones can't play, they should be able to score a lot.

Final Liberty-Storm Prediction & Pick

You simply have to know if Jonquel Jones is or isn't playing. Hold off on all bets until you get solid information. You might also want to watch the first quarter to see if Jones is a factor in this game. No pregame bets would be advisable, though our lean is to the Liberty.

Final Liberty-Storm Prediction & Pick: Liberty -3