It is an Atlantic Division battle as the Tampa Bay Lighting faces the Toronto Maple Leafs. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Lightning-Maple Leafs prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Lightning come into the game sitting at 41-26-7 on the year and are coming off a game with the Detroit Red Wings. After a scoreless first period, Patrick Kane broke the tie in the second, giving the Red Wings the lead. The Lightning would tie it up though, on a shorthanded goal from Anthony Cirelli. The Red Wings would get back the lead on a Robby Fabbri goal, but Steven Stamkos would tie it up. Still, the Red Wings would add another and then an empty net goal, as the Lightning could not answer a third time. The Red Wings would defeat the Lighting 4-2.
Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are coming into the game sitting at 43-22-9 on the field year, and are coming off a huge win. Last time out, thye faced the Florida Panthers. The Leafs started strong with goals from Nicholas Robertson and Auston Matthews in the first to make it 2-0. After Brandon Montour made it a one-goal game in the second, The Maple Leafs would pile on goals, scoring three times in the second period. The Panthers would attempt a comeback, and with just 1:50 left in the game, Sam Bennett put in a goal to make it 5-4, but Matthews would get an empty netter and the Maple Leafs would win 6-4
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Lightning-Maple Leafs Odds
Tampa Bay Lighting: +1.5 (-194)
Moneyline: +125
Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+180)
Moneyline: -150
Over: 6.5 (-102)
Under: 6.5 (-120)
How to Watch Lightning vs. Maple Leafs
Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: NHLPP/ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Lightning Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Lightning sit fifth in the NHL in scoring this year with 3.46 goals per game. Nikita Kucherov leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. He comes into the game with 42 goals on the season and 85 assists, good for 127 total points. Kucherov is tied for the NHL lead in points this year while sitting tied for seventh in goals. Also, he has been great on the power play this year, with 12 goals and 35 assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Brayden Point sits tied for first on the team in goals and second on the team in points this year. He has 42 goals and 40 assists this year, good for his 82 points. He has 14 goals and 15 assists on the power play this year.
Joining him as a top scorer is Steven Stamkos. Stamkos comes in with 31 goals this year and 36 assists good for 66 points. He also has been solid on the power play, with 16 goals and 19 assists this year. Meanwhile, Lightning also gets a lot of help from the blue line on offense. Victor Hedman comes into the game with 12 goals and 59 assists this year, good for 6971 points. This gives the Lightning five players with 60 or more points. The final player with over 60 points is Brandon Hagel, who comes in with 23 goals and 44 assists this year, giving him 67 points.
The Lightning have been great this year on the power play. This year, they have a 29.3 percent success rate on the power play, with 65 total power-play goals. That is the first in the NHL this year. Further, the Lightning have been solid when on the penalty kill. They are fifth in the NHL with an 82.9 percent success rate.
The Lighting will most likely be sending Andrei Vasilevsky to defend the net in this one. He is 28-17-2 pn the year with a 2.86 goals against average and a .900 save percentage. Vasilevsky had a solid march, going 8-1-1 with a 2.39 goals against average and a .915 save percentage on the month.
Why The Maple Leafs Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Maple Leafs come into the game second in the NHL in goals per game this year, coming in with 3.65 goals per game. Auston Matthews leads the team in goals this year. He comes into the game with 62 goals on the year and added 36 assists. That places Matthews first on the team in points with 98. Further, he has been solid on the power play, with 15 goals and 11 assists in those situations. Meanwhile, William Nylander is second on the team in points this year. He comes into the game with 40 goals and 55 assists, good for 95 points on the year. Like Matthews, he has been solid on the power play, coming away with 11 goals and 23 assists on the power play. Further, he has three goals and an assist short-handed.
Mitchell Marner sits third on the team in points while sitting third in goals and second on the team in assists. He comes into the game with 25 goals on the year and 51 assists. Seven of the goals and 17 of the assists are on the power play this year. Further, the Maple Leafs get a lot of help on the offensive side of things from the blue line. Morgan Rielly comes into the game with seven goals on the year, while also sitting third on the team with 44 assists. That gives him 51 total points on the year, with 16 on the power play. Still, he has just one goal on the power play but does have 15 assists.
The Maple Leafs are seventh in the NHL on the power play, sitting with a 24.4 percent success rate when up a man. Still, they have struggled on the penalty kill this year, coming in with just a 77.6 percent success rate, good for 22nd in the NHL.
Ilya Samsonov is expected to be back in goal for this one. He is now 21-6-7 on the year with a 3.06 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. He is coming off one of his worst outings in a month. Last time out, Samsonov allowed four goals on just 30 shots but did get the win over the Panthers.
Final Lightning-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
This is a big game for both teams. The Lightning are trying to avoid a Wild Card spot and get to third in the division. The Maple Leafs can close the door on that and all but assure they will be at least the third seed in the Atlantic Division. The biggest factor in this game is goal scoring. Both teams score very well. They both have players in the top ten in goals this year and multiple players from each side in the top ten in overall points. The goalies in this match-up can give up goals in bunches as well. The best play in this game is on the total, so take the over.
Final Lightning-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Over 6.5 (-102)