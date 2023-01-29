Round 20 of the French Football League will come to a close as Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain (15-2-2) take on the visiting Stade de Reims (5-10-4) at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France. Catch our Ligue 1 odds series and see our discussion on the PSG-Reims prediction and pick.

Les Parisiens are two points clear of RC Lens in second coming into the weekend. Christophe Galtier saw his players demolish US Pays de Cassel in the round of 32 of the Coupe de France success against amateurs, where PSG won 0-7 thanks to five goals from Kylian Mbappe.

The Red and Whites perch at the 11th spot and are right on the verge of the top half of the table. Will Still’s side also eased through with a 0-3 win over Les Herbiers in the Coupe de France. Reims’ Folarin Balogun has made a brilliant breakout campaign in Ligue 1, scoring 10 goals already which is tied for the seventh-best mark in the league.

Here are the PSG-Reimssoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Ligue 1 Odds: PSG-Reims Odds

PSG: -600

Reims: +1100

Draw: +550

Over 2.5 Goals: -245

Under 2.5 Goals: +194

How to Watch PSG vs. Reims

TV: DAZn,TV5 Monde US, beIN Sports

Stream: Amazon Prime

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why PSG Can Beat Reims

The Parisians’ last game in the League ended in a disappointing 1-0 loss versus Stade Rennais, thanks to a 65th-minute goal from Hamari Traore. This accounted for PSG’s second loss in the league and for the turn of the year. PSG’s tough run continues and they hope to regain their form before their clash with Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

While Galtier’s squad will be limited defensively, there seems to be no doubt about PSG’s attacking prowess. World cup winner Lionel Messi has eight goals and 10 assists for this campaign, while Brazilian international Neymar has 11 goals and 10 assists to his name. PSG has also just conceded 14 goals this season, tied for a league-best record with Lens. PSG plays with a ridiculous 61.5% ball possession rate per game with 90.5% passing accuracy, which is why the team’s 2.5-goal average per game makes them a fun team to watch.

PSG’s customary domestic title is not a total guarantee, as Lens trails by two points while Marseille is only five points behind. However, they each won all of their last seven Ligue 1 contests at home, conceding only five goals in that stretch. PSG won four of the last five matchups against Reims, and with such a team hungry for a winning streak, expect the Red-and-Blues to start their winning ways in this match.

Why Reims Can Beat PSG

Noah Jean Holm is the main absentee for Reims for his knee injury management. Thibault de Smet is also doubtful heading into this ball game as he battles a foot injury.

Reims is down in the 11th spot of the Ligue 1 table, barely above the middle of the standings. With just 25 points earned from five wins and four draws, Reims looks like they are still up for survival from relegation. Their last taste of defeat came in September when AS Monaco obliterated them with a 3-0 thumping.

In the last 11 games, Reims remains undefeated, where they notched four wins and seven draws and kept six clean sheets during that stretch. That run included wins against FC Nantes and Stade Rennais, as well as stalemates with OGC Nice, Lille, Lorient, and PSG.

Manager Will Still will hope that Balogun continues his scoring run. In 15 starts in 18 games played, he has found the back of the net 10 times. Junya Ito, Marshall Munetsi, and Alexis Flips also contributed to the 21 goals scored by Reims in this campaign.

Final PSG-Reims Prediction & Pick

Despite Reims’ steady form for the last 11 games this season, PSG looks primed to make a barrage of goals against them.

Final PSG-Reims Prediction & Pick: PSG (-600)