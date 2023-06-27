In a dramatic turn of events at the BET Awards, rapper Lil Uzi Vert and his girlfriend JT from City Girls found themselves in a heated argument, leaving fans speculating about the involvement of Ice Spice in the fight, TMZ learns.

Full story JT and Uzi: A thread 🧵👀 pic.twitter.com/7ytc741h8y — 4everChantel (@chantelbabbyy) June 26, 2023

Video footage quickly circulated, capturing JT repeatedly hitting Uzi Vert with her phone while accusing him of being a “groupie.” The incident occurred following Uzi's performance at the BET Awards, during which he shouted out Ice Spice in his lyrics, referencing his “nice wife” and her distinctive afro.

Adding fuel to the fire, Ice Spice, whose real name remains undisclosed, shared a photo dump on social media showcasing moments with Lil Uzi Vert from the same night.

TMZ reported that JT's camp claims the altercation was a result of a misunderstanding. They attribute JT's outburst to the chaos of losing her seat in the midst of the crowd shuffling. Furthermore, they emphasize that there is no underlying animosity between JT and Ice Spice.

“F**king groupie,” JT exclaimed as she threw her phone at Uzi Vert. She vehemently expressed her discontent, demanding that he return her phone. The intense exchange culminated in JT storming down the aisle, with Lil Uzi Vert in pursuit. Additional videos suggest the presence of a second unidentified object thrown at Uzi Vert, although the identity of the perpetrator remains unclear.

Despite the commotion, Uzi and JT left the event together without further incident, seemingly indicating a resolution between them.

Fans who witnessed the altercation shared their accounts, supporting the notion of confusion amidst the rearrangement of seats. Ice Spice also offered her side of the story, attempting to explain her involvement in the situation.

The incident at the BET Awards has left fans buzzing with speculation and anticipation for further developments. As the story unfolds, the dynamics between Lil Uzi Vert, JT, and Ice Spice continue to capture the attention of the public.