LilyPichu to have first-ever in-person concert with TJ Brown in LA

Lilypichu will be having her first ever in-person concert “Comfi Beats” today in Candela La Brea, Los Angeles.

OfflineTV’s LilyPichu achieves a major milestone in her career in music today. Introducing her concert “Comfi Beats”, a sold-out event to be held at Candela La Brea tonight at 7 PM Pacific, LilyPichu will be treating her fans to an immersive experience with photo opportunities, food and drinks, and special guest appearances from Scarra, among others.

Powered by Warren James, Comfi Beats will include live projection mapping throughout the venue and a photo wall will emulate the album artwork from Lily’s Dreamy Night single, giving fans the opportunity to capture the moment. All guests will receive a box of desserts filled with Lily’s favorite sweet treats and will be able to shop Lily’s exclusive concert merchandise and apparel from Warren James, including hoodies and t-shirts. These exclusive merchandises can also be found on comfibeats.com.

LilyPichu has been releasing multiple successful tracks over the years, so getting to see her perform in front of a live crowd sure is special. During the concert, fans can expect Lily to perform her popular singles including Dreamy Night, Sunshine & Butterflies, and Comfy Vibes, among others. Her music can also be streamed on her Comfi Beats Youtube channel, a bespoke channel specifically reserved for Lily’s creative endeavors.

While the sold-out event is no longer accepting any more guests, we’re sure that this won’t be Lily’s last live performance if given the chance. LilyPichu is among OfflineTV’s and Twitch’s most popular figures, and her brand and personality will surely make rise for more opportunities in the future. Would we see her perform outside of the United States as well? Maybe, if Michael Reeves was being serious in his tease of an OfflineTV Asia Tour, if ever that would happen. We sure do hope so.