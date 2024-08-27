ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Lindenwood Lions (0-0) hit the road to take on the No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks (0-0) for the start of the 2024 college football season. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Lindenwood-Kansas prediction and pick.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Lindenwood-Kansas Odds

Lindenwood: +44.5 (-105)

Moneyline: N/A

Kansas: -44.5 (-115)

Moneyline: N/A

Over: 58.5 (-112)

Under: 58.5 (-108)

How to Watch Lindenwood vs. Kansas

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why The Lindenwood Could Cover The Spread/Win

Lindenwood is not going to win this game. However, they can cover the spread still. The spread is large, so Lindenwood does have a chance to not lose by that many points. In 2023, the Lions largest deficit of defeat was 42 points. That is a lot of points, but if they lose by 42 in this game, it will be enough to cover the spread.

Lindenwood will have a little bit of experience at their quarterback position. Expect Carter Davis to get the start, and he was able to get some playing time last season. Davis is still young, but he was able to start one game while coming in to back up Cole Duggar in his other appearances. If he can just keep the ball on offense, and make sure they dominate time of possession, Lindenwood will cover the spread.

Other notable returners for the Lindenwood offense include Jeff Caldwell and Robert Giaimo. Caldwell is a 6'5 wide receiver who led the team in receiving last season. With his large body, Lindenwood's quarterbacks will always have somebody to throw the ball up to. Giaimo will be the team's primary running back this season. He averaged over 100 all-purpose yards per season in 2023, and 5.4 yards per carry.

Why The Kansas Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas is clearly the better team in this game. They are facing an FCS squad that lost their last four games of the 2023 season. Along with that, Lindenwood are still in their first few years at the division one level, so they are still trying to get their feet under them. Kansas should not have any problem moving the ball downfield and scoring plenty of points. That is exactly what the Jayhawks will have to do if they want to win this game.

Luckily, Kansas returns Jalon Daniels. He is a very good quarterback and had Kansas rolling in 2022 before he got hurt. Injury shortened his 2023 season, as well. However, a healthy Jalon Daniels puts Kansas in the conversation to be a top-25 football team all season. His ability to find the receiver and move the pocket while using legs if he has to makes him one of the better quarterbacks in the conference. If he has a good game, the Jayhawks are going to absolutely blow out Lindenwood.

Devin Neal is another returner for this Jayhawks offense, and he forces teams to worry about the run. He is coming off his second 1,000-yard season in a row, and he scored 15 touchdowns. He is a hard, downhill runner, and we can fully expect another great season from him. Kansas is going to go up big early, and you should expect Neal to be a big part of that. With him and Daniels, there is no reason Kansas should not cover this spread.

Final Lindenwood-Kansas Prediction & Pick

Do not overthink this game. Kansas is the better team by a long shot, and they should crush Lindenwood with ease. I will take them to cover the spread.

Final Lindenwood-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Kansas -44.5 (-115)