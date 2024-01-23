Inter Miami faces a major setback as Argentine winger Facundo Farias is ruled out for the entire 2024 MLS season with a serious knee injury.

Inter Miami, gearing up for the upcoming MLS season, has been hit with an early setback as Argentine winger Facundo Farias is set to miss the entirety of the 2024 campaign due to a serious knee injury. The unfortunate incident occurred during the team's first pre-season friendly against the El Salvador national team. Farias, a key player in the attacking lineup alongside Lionel Messi, was forced off the field after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Farias, 21, was a notable acquisition from Argentine club Colon in July, with coach Gerardo Martino envisioning him as a dynamic addition to provide speed and energy alongside compatriot Messi. Despite his young age, Farias had already caught the attention of the national team selectors, earning a call-up to the full Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers in October. However, he did not appear in those games.

The setback is crucial for Inter Miami, especially with pre-season friendlies and international matchups on the horizon. As the team faces FC Dallas in a friendly on Monday, the absence of Farias is likely to be keenly felt by both players and fans.

Following the FC Dallas encounter, Inter Miami is set for a challenging international tour, with fixtures against Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. The clash against Al-Nassr holds particular intrigue, as it promises another showdown between Messi and his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

The team's journey continues with a trip to Asia, featuring friendlies against a Hong Kong select team and Japanese side Vissel Kobe. The final pre-season test awaits back in the United States against Argentine squad Newell's Old Boys on February 15.

Inter Miami must now regroup and adjust to the absence of Farias, a player expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming season. As the team navigates these pivotal pre-season fixtures, all eyes will be on how they adapt and evolve in the face of this unexpected challenge on their road to the MLS season.