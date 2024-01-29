Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the best soccer players ever. Their respective teams, Inter Miami and Al Nassr, will face off in a preseason match.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both built an unprecedented legacy throughout their respective futbol careers. The megastars are two of the biggest legends in the history of the sport, and they have shared the stage together for the majority of the 21st century.

Both soccer stars are only getting older however. Although, they have had a number of epic battles against each other, their time to display who is better in head-to-head matchups is running out. Messi and Ronaldo will for sure play each other again at least one more time, as their teams – Inter Miami and Al Nassr – are set to face each other on Feb. 1.

In this article, we will explain how you can watch that highly-anticipated match.

When and where is Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's clash?

Lionel Messi shocked the world by coming to the MLS and joining Inter Miami last year. As his second season with the program starts up, he is set to take on his biggest rival in a preseason game.

The match against Ronaldo's Al Nassr will take place on Thursday, Feb. 1. The match will be at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and it will start at 1 p.m. ET.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Al Nassr

Date: Thursday, Feb. 1 | Time: 1 p.m. ET.

Location: Kingdom Arena — Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

TV channel: N/A | Live stream: MLS Season Pass – Apple TV

Inter Miami vs. Al Nassr storylines

Despite being a preseason game, this is still a massive matchup in the soccer world, as is any time Messi and Ronaldo face each other. This will be the first time they meet on their new teams.

Messi turned heads by joining Inter Miami in the MLS, and Ronaldo is playing under a massive contract with Al Nassr. These are two teams that few would have expected the stars to be playing on, but here we are, and both Messi and Ronaldo are still playing at an extremely high level.

The teams will play their friendly in the Riyadh Season Cup. The tournament takes place midway through the Saudi Pro League season. Last year, Messi and Ronaldo played each other in the inaugural Riyadh Season Cup while Messi was still playing for Paris Saint-Germain and Ronaldo was on the Riyadh All-Stars squad. Messi's team won that game 5-4.

Both Messi and Ronaldo have completely turned their new teams around. Inter Miami was one of the worst teams in the MLS before Messi got there. Now, stars like Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez have joined Messi in Miami. However, Miami has struggled to score goals in the early parts of their preseason. They need a big game against Ronaldo's team to get back on track.

Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo

As is always the case when these two square off, Messi and Ronaldo's next game will re-spark the G.O.A.T debate, as both stars have a case as the best soccer player ever.

The two have faced each other 37 times previously. While they have both had amazing careers, Messi does have the slight edge in head-to-head competition. Overall, Messi has beaten Ronaldo 17 times, while the two have nine draws and Ronaldo has 11 wins. The biggest edge has come in La Liga play, where Messi is 10-4-4 against Ronaldo all time.

Both Messi and Ronaldo are two of the best goal scorers ever, and they are actually tied up in that regard against each other. Both players have 23 goals when facing each other, so they will have a chance to take the lead in the Inter Miami vs. Al Nassr game.

They have both shined against each other, but they also both have plenty of other accolades. Messi has eight Ballon d'Ors, six European Golden Shoes, two World Cup Golden Balls, six La Liga Best Player Awards, two FIFA Best Men's Player awards, and three UEFA Men's Player of the Year awards to his name. Ronaldo's resume is just as impressive.

He has five Ballon d'Ors, four European Golden Shoes, one La Liga Best Player Award, two FIFA Men's Best Player awards, four UEFA Men's Player of the Year awards, two Premier League Player of the Season awards, and a Serie A Footballer of the Year award as his career individual accomplishments.

The two have battled for supremacy for the last two decades, but Lionel Messi is 36 years old, and Cristiano Ronaldo is 38 years old. Their careers will be coming to a close sooner rather than later, and it is very possible this will be the last time that the two play each other, considering Messi now plays in the MLS. Therefore, you won't want to miss the action.

