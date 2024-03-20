In a bid to address the disappointment of fans who eagerly awaited Lionel Messi's appearance in Hong Kong, only to see him sidelined during a friendly match, event organizers Tatler Asia have announced a 50-percent refund for ticket holders. The decision follows an uproar from spectators who paid premium prices to witness the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner in action, only to witness his absence from the field due to injury.
The sell-out crowd had eagerly anticipated Messi's presence on February 4th, willing to pay from 880 Hong Kong dollars ($110) for the chance to see the footballing icon in action against a Hong Kong select XI. However, their hopes were dashed as Messi remained glued to the bench, prompting boos and discontent among the audience.
The disappointment extended beyond the stadium walls, sparking a furor in China, where Messi's absence was interpreted as a political snub. This added fuel to the controversy surrounding the match and intensified scrutiny on the organizers' handling of the event.
In response to the outcry, Tatler Asia announced the refund offer, albeit with conditions that ticket holders must agree not to pursue legal action against the organizers. This move aims to address fans' grievances while mitigating potential legal repercussions for the organizers.
The fallout from the Hong Kong match has underscored the complexities of organizing high-profile sporting events, particularly in politically sensitive regions. The withdrawal of government funding for the event further highlights the challenges organizers face in navigating such situations.
Despite the setback in Hong Kong, Messi subsequently made an appearance in Japan, playing 30 minutes of a friendly match against Vissel Kobe in Tokyo. However, the repercussions of his absence in Hong Kong continue to resonate, serving as a cautionary tale for organizers and highlighting the need for transparency and effective communication in event management.
Watch Messi live. Every club, every match, including playoffs. Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass!