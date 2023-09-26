Houston Dynamo is gearing up for a highly anticipated showdown with Inter Miami in the U.S. Open Cup final, with superstar Lionel Messi poised to be the focal point of attention, reported by GOAL. Messi, who has enjoyed a remarkable run in the United States with Inter Miami, poses a formidable threat with 11 goals and five assists in 12 games.

While Dynamo hails from the Western Conference and hasn't had the opportunity to face the 36-year-old Argentine sensation, head coach Ben Olsen remains tight-lipped about the tactical approach he plans to employ against Messi. Olsen emphasized that he won't be divulging any strategic secrets, stating, “If I had the right plan to stop him [Messi], I wouldn't give it to you. I don't want to get into that too much.”

This highly anticipated final is set to take place on Wednesday, with both teams eager to claim the prestigious U.S. Open Cup title. Inter Miami comes off a 1-1 draw against Orlando City and will be determined to secure a victory, while Dynamo seeks to bounce back from a recent 2-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City.

The matchup promises to be a thrilling clash of talent, and fans across the country are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness Lionel Messi, one of the greatest footballers of all time, in action on the domestic stage. As the tension builds and excitement mounts, fans all around the world can only wonder what tactical surprises await and how Houston Dynamo will try to stop Messi in this thrilling U.S. Open Cup final.