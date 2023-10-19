Barcelona president Joan Laporta has expressed his strong reaction after being charged with bribery in the ongoing scandal involving alleged referee payments, reported by GOAL. Laporta, who has been accused of making payments to former refereeing vice-president Enriquez Negreira, strongly believes that the current situation is fueled by what he calls “sociological madridismo” within centers of power.

Laporta claimed, “There is a sociological Madridismo in the centers of power. I have competed against this sociological Madridismo and I have won. They are afraid that what happened in my first term will happen again. We won a lot and that hurt them a lot. They suffered a lot. Now it is repeated because we are getting better and better at all levels, sporting, economic, and institutional.”

The case has seen a significant development with Judge Joaquin Aguirre modifying the statute of limitations, allowing the investigation to include events dating back to 2008. Laporta, however, maintains his innocence and asserts that he has been warned by his legal team about the possibility of being investigated.

“Knowing the history of this judge, we were warned by our defense team that we could end up like this, but as there is no crime of bribery and there is no continuing crime, this cannot prosper. Moreover, it has already been appealed by most of the parties,” stated Laporta.

Despite the off-pitch tensions with Real Madrid, Laporta emphasized his cordial relationship with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and even welcomed him to attend the upcoming El Clasico scheduled for October 28 in Catalonia.

“My relationship with Florentino (Pérez) is correct. I don't know if he will come (for the Clasico). He didn't come to the last one. I would like him to come because the Clasico is the best spectacle in the world, and that both teams are represented makes the game,” Joan Laporta explained, showing his focus on the game and Barcelona despite the ongoing legal challenges.