Former PSG star Jerome Rothen has stirred controversy by urging fans to boo Lionel Messi if he joins the Argentine squad for the Olympics

Former PSG star Jerome Rothen has stirred controversy by urging Paris Saint-Germain fans to boo Lionel Messi if he joins the Argentine squad for the Paris Olympics, reported by GOAL. The call comes after Argentine U23 coach Javier Mascherano hinted at Messi's inclusion as an overage player for the 2024 Olympics.

Rothen, who played for PSG, expressed his discontent on his talk show, stating, “We should not forget what he has not given. If there is any way to dispute the fact that Messi took the piss on us for two years, boo him.”

Highlighting Lionel Messi's past remarks about living in Paris, Rothen emphasized the lack of reciprocated respect, saying, “He said it would be a disaster to live in Paris and that he hasn’t received the welcome he feels he was owed. Nonsense. Every French folk showed him respect when he arrived. You expect respect in return and it never arrived.”

Rothen criticized Messi's commitment during his PSG stint, noting, “When he was given off days, he never experienced Paris to the fullest, and his performances never lived up to what we hoped for from him.”

Messi's relationship with PSG soured in the summer of 2023, with fans questioning his commitment. Ultras even displayed an anti-Messi banner outside Inter Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium. The 36-year-old will play in the club's final pre-season friendly against Newell's Old Boys on February 16 before the new season opener against Real Salt Lake on February 22.

The call for boos adds a new layer to Lionel Messi's complex PSG legacy, reigniting debates about his contributions and the reception he deserves from the Parisian faithful.

Watch Messi live. Every club, every match, including playoffs. Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass!