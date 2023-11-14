Veteran striker Luis Suarez has engaged in discussions with longtime friend Lionel Messi ahead of Uruguay's clash with Argentina

Veteran striker Luis Suarez has engaged in discussions with longtime friend Lionel Messi ahead of Uruguay's clash with Argentina in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, reported by GOAL. While speculation surrounding Suarez's potential move to Major League Soccer (MLS) with Inter Miami continues, the player remains tight-lipped on the details of his conversation with Messi. Gremio, where Suarez currently plays, has been rumored to be willing to release him from his Brazilian contract to facilitate a reunion with Messi in the United States.

Suarez, preparing for the international showdown, shared his excitement about facing Messi again and their recent talks. He revealed to ESPN, “Yes, we were talking to Leo. I was happy, first because he often asked me about the national team, and now happy for the summons and to face each other again, it's something very nice.” As Suarez and Messi prepare to square off, Suarez emphasized that he has also been supporting his teammate Darwin Nunez, currently playing for Liverpool in the Premier League. Suarez, who handed over the No.9 shirt to Nunez, expressed happiness for his teammate's success and highlighted the camaraderie among different generations of players.

Argentina is set to host Uruguay in a highly anticipated match, where Lionel Messi aims to secure his 107th international goal in his 179th cap, while Luis Suarez looks to increase his goal tally to 69 in his 138th appearance. The dynamic between the veteran strikers and their ongoing achievements is a testament to their enduring impact on the football world.