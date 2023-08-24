Fans eager to see Lionel Messi in action for Inter Miami might need to exercise some patience, as the club hints at the possibility of giving the Argentine superstar a well-deserved break from upcoming games, reported by goal.com. Messi's presence has been nothing short of remarkable since his arrival as a free agent, with his impact already leading Inter Miami to Leagues Cup victory and securing a spot in the U.S. Open Cup final.

However, the fast-paced schedule has taken a toll on the 36-year-old forward, prompting discussions within the team about managing his workload more carefully. Inter Miami's head coach, Tata Martino, has acknowledged the physical demands of the game and suggested that Messi might need a break to recover from the intense schedule.

Martino stated, “You have to take into account the large number of games that we played in 45, 50 days … Leo and many other players are reaching an important physical limit and from today we will start to evaluate this – how do I face at least the next three games.” Inter Miami's upcoming matches include clashes with the New York Red Bulls, Nashville, and LAFC.

Messi's arrival in Major League Soccer has not only elevated Inter Miami's profile but also provided an electrifying boost to the league as a whole. His performances have demonstrated his commitment to the team's success, but the importance of managing his physical well-being cannot be ignored.

Inter Miami's decision to potentially rest Lionel Messi is indicative of the club's desire to ensure the longevity of his contributions throughout the season. As fans eagerly await his next appearance on the field, they understand the need for balance in order to get the best out of the legendary player in the long run.

