Great news for Lionel Messi fans

Lionel Messi, the global football phenomenon, is poised to have his illustrious journey in the 2022 World Cup immortalized in the forthcoming documentary series, ‘Messi's World Cup: Rise of a Legend.' This four-part series is slated to make its debut on February 21, 2024, providing an in-depth portrayal of Messi's remarkable trajectory leading to Argentina's triumphant victory over France in the riveting World Cup final.

Continuing their exploration of Messi's narrative, Apple TV, which previously released ‘Messi Meets America,' has maintained its focus on the Argentine football maestro. This aligns with Apple TV's possession of global broadcast rights for the MLS since Messi's transition to Inter Miami.

For avid fans eager to delve into Messi's incredible journey, ‘Messi's World Cup: Rise of a Legend' will be available on Apple TV+, accessible through the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions. The documentary can be enjoyed on various devices such as iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast on Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox, web browsers, and more. Subscribing to Apple TV+ comes at a monthly fee of $6.99 in the US or £6.99 in the UK.

This documentary promises an intimate exploration of Lionel Messi's experiences with the Argentine national team. Through personal interviews, Messi himself reflects on his club and international career, offering insights into the moments leading up to the historic World Cup triumph in Qatar. In addition to Messi's perspectives, the documentary features inputs from teammates, coaches, rivals, and commentators, providing a comprehensive narrative covering key moments from his debut in Argentina colors to his brief retirement in 2016 and, ultimately, his coronation as a World Cup champion and the tournament's best player. The series aims to capture the essence of Messi's legacy in football history.