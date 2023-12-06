Fans were treated to a creative twist when Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo received GTA makeovers in response to Rockstar Games' trailer

As anticipation for Grand Theft Auto 6 reaches a fever pitch, fans were treated to a creative twist when Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo received GTA makeovers in response to Rockstar Games' latest trailer, reported by GOAL. The reimagining of these football legends as characters from the game captured the imagination of enthusiasts worldwide.

Messi, coincidentally now residing in Miami where the new GTA installment is set, was portrayed as a brooding loner navigating the Magic City streets. His character exuded a moody charm, draped in a bomber jacket over a simple white T-shirt. On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo, the star of Al-Nassr, embraced a suave and sophisticated persona. The GTA version of Ronaldo sported retro aviators and a medallion, embodying the essence of a stylish crook.

This creative response to the GTA 6 trailer didn't stop with Messi and Ronaldo. Football icons like Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Neymar, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic also underwent the transformation into GTA characters, showcasing the versatility of this virtual world.

5. Cristiano Ronaldo. Guaperas hasta las trancas. Llegará a los 86 años y seguirá siendo un rabbit-hunter. La cabra. pic.twitter.com/RHfuddNz3L — Don Shelby (@DonShelby_) December 5, 2023

Grand Theft Auto has held a prominent place in gaming culture since its 1997 debut, with each new edition generating immense excitement among fans. Despite challenges in containing leaks of upcoming releases, the fan community has responded with remarkable creativity, envisioning football stars seamlessly blending into the criminal landscapes of the GTA universe.

While the GTA 6 release in 2025 won't feature these reimagined football icons, it promises a groundbreaking addition—the inclusion of a female lead character for the first time. As players eagerly await the game's unveiling, the prospect of navigating the Miami crime scene with a GTA twist remains a tantalizing element, even if the virtual world won't showcase the likes of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.