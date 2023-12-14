Experience the excitement as Lionel Messi's iconic World Cup-worn shirts, including the final's jersey, head to Sotheby’s for auction.

A historic opportunity in sports memorabilia auctions beckons as a set of six shirts worn by Lionel Messi throughout Argentina's memorable 2022 FIFA World Cup journey prepares to make its mark. These iconic jerseys, including the one worn during the victorious final clash against France, are poised for auction at Sotheby’s in New York. With bids soaring to $6.5 million and a projected record-breaking sale of $10 million, these shirts hold the promise of surpassing the current pinnacle for sports memorabilia, previously set by a Michael Jordan jersey, and potentially eclipsing the £7.1 million value of Diego Maradona's revered 1986 World Cup shirt.

This exclusive collection encapsulates various stages of the tournament, showcasing shirts from pivotal moments such as group stage battles, the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the culminating final showdown. Messi’s stellar performance throughout the World Cup campaign yielded a remarkable tally of seven goals and three assists, earning him the prestigious golden ball for the tournament's best player and the silver boot as the second-highest scorer.

In an accompanying statement, Messi intimately described the significance of the victory, expressing how this achievement fulfilled a lifelong dream amidst a career embellished with numerous triumphs, including multiple titles with Barcelona and significant national trophies with Argentina. Beyond their historic value in the domestic cups and World Cup, these shirts carry emotional weight, prompting a commitment to donate a portion of the proceeds to support children with rare diseases through the Unicas project, led by Sant Joan de Déu Barcelona Children's hospital, in partnership with the Leo Messi Foundation.

These World Cup jerseys, worn during the initial halves of their respective matches, transcend mere sports memorabilia; they encapsulate Messi's unparalleled journey and signify a remarkable gesture towards charitable causes. Their potential sale holds the promise of reshaping the landscape of sports auctions while symbolizing Messi's indelible mark on football history and his commitment to impacting lives beyond the pitch.