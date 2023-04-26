King Charles’ coronation is less than two weeks away and Lionel Richie is gearing up for his historical part in the occasion.

“I’m walking in history,” Richie told Extra of the invitation to perform at the event.

“I’ve known King Charles for a while,” Richie, who is an ambassador for the King’s charity, said. “You never think [that will] translate into a tight 1,800 that will be present, and he calls and says, ‘I want you there.’ The answer is, ‘I’m there. I’m there.’ I’m walking in history. This is a moment that he gets to shine. I am very happy for him and the Queen.”

The “All Night Long” singer was tight-lipped about his performance but promised it will be one to remember.

“I must tell you I can’t say a word — it’s a royal secret,” he shared with the outlet. “They told me, ‘Don’t reveal.’ But I would tell everybody if I could… I am trying my best to contain myself, but it’s going to be one in a million times in history to be part of something like this.”

Richie told PEOPLE that he’s ready to “see all the lights.”

“I want to see the pomp and circumstance because I don’t care what you thought Michael Jackson did. I don’t care what you thought Prince did. I don’t care what you thought Madonna did,” he said. “Nothing’s going to be like this.”

Richie won’t be the only singer bringing the house down at the historic event. He will be joined by Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, and the British pop group Take That are headlining the concert, per BBC.

King Charles’ coronation will be on May 6 and the coronation concert will be held on May 7. The event will broadcast live from Windsor Castle. You can watch and/or stream the event on ABC News and Good Morning America will have special coverage of the coronation.