Actor Orlando Bloom may not be physically present to support his fiancée Katy Perry during her performance at King Charles III’s coronation concert in London on May 7, but he’s still excited for her, per ET. Speaking to ET’s Ash Crossan at Sony Pictures’ presentation at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas, Bloom shared his enthusiasm about Perry’s performance and her role in the historical event.

“My girl’s gonna be singing, that’s fun. I’m not gonna make it there, sadly, but she’s representing which is cool,” Bloom said. He added that Perry has a history of performing at significant events, including singing for the President, and joked that the only person left for her to perform for was the Pope.

While King Charles’ official coronation takes place at Westminster Abbey on May 6, the coronation concert featuring Perry and other A-list performers will take place on the grounds of Windsor Castle the following day. Perry, who has been named as one of the ambassadors to Charles’ organization, The British Asian Trust, shared that the event aligns with her values as an ambassador for UNICEF and as a fighter against child trafficking.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I’m grateful I get to go. That’s mostly why I’m going, to be an ambassador and to say, ‘Hey, this is me from the USA.’ No, but it’s so cool,” Perry said.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have been engaged since February 2019 and have been spotted at various events together, including the Met Gala and the Cannes Film Festival. Despite not being able to physically attend Perry’s performance at the coronation concert, Bloom’s support for his fiancée remains unwavering.