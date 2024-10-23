Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell made an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, and was asked about when Aidan Hutchinson could potentially make a return to the sideline after his injury that he suffered against the Dallas Cowboys.

“Any time he wants to be around when he feels right and we do feel like he's in position where he doesn't get wiped out on the sideline, he knows he's wanted here,” Dan Campbell said on the Rich Eisen Show. “We'll figure that out, and if we have to put him in a cage off to the side we'll do that.”

Aidan Hutchinson was on his way to potentially making a case for the Defensive Player of the Year award in the NFL, so the injury was a huge blow to the Lions. It will be interesting to see if he can get to a point in which he will be able to stand on the sideline with his team. That would be a morale boost for the Lions, undoubtedly.

How is Lions' Aidan Hutchinson recovering after brutal injury?

Campbell also spoke on how Hutchinson is doing so far in recovery, saying that he is in good spirits and that everyone believes he will return better than he was before.

“I would say he's in good spirits, you know Hutch, if he's down he doesn't stay down long,” Campbell said. “I've said it before if anybody is going to come back better than before, it's this guy. He's a workaholic, he'll grind on it, he'll do whatever it takes to come back better than he was. So that's why I feel good about where he's going to be when it's all said and done. It's not going to be long, we talked about this a week ago. He's going to start getting the itch in about a month, it's going to start feeling better, it's going to start healing up I could see it.”

In the meantime, the Lions are still trying to live up to expectations this year, and a 31-29 win over the Minnesota Vikings prove they are still a force to be reckoned with. They are now 5-1, tied with the Vikings atop the NFC North. This weekend features the Lions going up against the Tennessee Titans, before two big games against the Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans. Hutchinson will undoubtedly be rooting on his teammates in the near future, and potentially from the sideline at some point.