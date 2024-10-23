The Detroit Lions are looking like the best team in the NFL heading into Week 8. Detroit played an excellent game in Week 7 against an undefeated Minnesota squad and headed them their first L of the season. The Lions did not skip a beat after losing Aidan Hutchinson for the season with a gruesome injury.

The Lions have the best offense in the NFC right now and their defense is much improved from 2023. There is real hope that the Lions can make another deep playoff run this season and possibly make their first Super Bowl berth in franchise history.

But let's not get too ahead of ourselves. Next up for the Lions is what looks like an easy game against the Titans.

Will this become the fabled “trap game” that NFL teams worry about? Or will the Lions easily dispatch a rebuilding Titans squad that just traded away their best wide receiver?

Below are three bold Lions predictions ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Titans.

Jared Goff keeps his streak alive, completing his first 12 pass attempts

Jared Goff is on an absolute heater right now. Goff is playing like a man possessed by the football gods themselves. He is playing impressive fundamental football and it is resulting in great stats, plenty of efficiency, and win after win for the Lions.

One reason for Goff's success over the past four games are his intangibles. Lions coach Dan Campbell put it best in a recent interview.

“It’s what you don’t see, It’s what you can’t see with your eyes. That’s the most important thing for any player that’s in this league, that wants to be a player you can count on,” the Lions coach said. “That’s what he’s got in his brain and what he’s got in his heart. The guy’s a competitor. He doesn’t get frazzled. He’s tough. He’s durable. That’s what makes him dangerous. That’s what makes him a winner.”

One wild stat is that Goff has thrown more touchdown passes over the past four games than he has incompletions.

The Titans have a stout defense, but I don't see them stopping the Lions offense right now. Especially in Ford Field.

My prediction: Jared Goff keeps his impressive streak alive. He will complete at least his first 12 pass attempts, as he has in the past several games. However, since this game could become a blowout, the Lions may not ask Goff to throw that many times if they accumulate a huge lead. He'll play great regardless.

Lions tight end Sam LaPorta sees increased targets with Jameson Williams suspended

The Lions should be without wide receiver Jameson Williams against the Titans. Williams is facing a two-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy. As a result, the Titans defense may play the Lions a bit differently than they have been recently. There will also be more targets to go around to other players.

That brings us to Sam LaPorta. The second-year tight end has been banged up throughout the first half of the regular season and hasn't bene as involved in the offense. That could all change against the Titans, especially if they do not design their game plan around stopping LaPorta.

Williams' suspension may end up being a blessing in disguise as it could result in LaPorta's first huge game of the season.

My prediction: Sam LaPorta will lead the Lions in targets in Week 8 against the Titans. This will likely result in him scoring at least one touchdown and putting up his best game of the season. It's possible his stats don't look amazing even if he leads the team in targets, but that is unlikely. Start Sam LaPorta in fantasy.

Detroit's defense manages at least four sacks despite missing Aidan Hutchinson

The Lions did a solid job getting after Sam Darnold in Week 7.

Detroit's defensive line played a solid game and DC Aaron Glenn dialed up plenty of blitzes to help replicate Aidan Hutchinson's pass rush. The Lions managed four sacks against the Vikings, which is good but not great.

Looking ahead to the Titans, Will Levis is unlikely to start in Week 8. That means that Mason Rudolph could be the starter for a shaky Titans offense. Detroit may not even need to play a great game on defense to have an impressive performance against Rudolph and the Titans.

My prediction: the Lions will sack Mason Rudolph at least four times in a decisive victory. This game should feel very similar to the Panthers game from 2023 where the Lions cruised to an easy victory at home.