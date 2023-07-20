It appears that the Detroit Lions will be looking for a new kicker in training camp. The Lions are releasing kicker Michael Badgley in a surprising move, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Michael Badgley has spent time with five different teams during his NFL career, including stints with the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.

The decision might not have been expected, but Badgley was a candidate to be cut before Lions training camp for the 2023 season. Badgley was the top kicker on Detroit's depth chart after playing in 13 games for the team last year. Badgley made 20 of his 24 field-goal attempts for the Lions in 2022, along with successfully converting all 33 extra-point attempts.

Riley Patterson and John Parker Romo are the two kickers on the Lions' roster ahead of training camp. It remains to be seen if they will be competing to replace Badgley or if Detroit will sign a potential starter who is still a free agent.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Badgley played one game for the Chicago Bears last season before joining the Lions in October.

The Colts signed Badgley as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The kicker failed to make Indianapolis' Week 1 roster. He got his first shot to kick in meaningful games when he was signed by the Chargers in the middle of the 2018 season. Badgley made 80% of his field goals in three years with Los Angeles. In the 2021 season, he played 12 games for the Colts and one game for the Chargers.

The Lions will enter training camp in an unfamiliar position. Detroit is the betting favorite to win the NFC North.