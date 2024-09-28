The Detroit Lions came out of Week Three with a win over the Cardinals in Arizona. With the 20-13 victory, Detroit improved to 2-1 on the season. Nonetheless, it appeared to be a costly win for the team as the Lions lost tight end Sam LaPorta to an ankle injury and safety Brian Branch to a concussion.

However, Detroit received some positive news on both players as LaPorta and Branch have been removed from the injury report altogether and will play on Monday Night against Seattle, according to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero on X.

LaPorta was hurt during a sensational trick play in which quarterback Jared Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown, who tossed the ball to running back Jahmyr Gibbs. The hook-and-ladder play resulted in a touchdown, giving the Lions a 20-7 lead late in the second quarter. Unfortunately, LaPorta injured his ankle while blocking on the play and needed to be carted to the locker room with just 17 seconds remaining in the first half.

The second-year tight end was able to return to the game in a limited fashion but was clearly bothered by the injury. He finished the contest with two catches for 36 yards.

Sam LaPorta will suit up for the Lions in Week Four

Branch was injured making a tackle on the Cardinals’ star tight end Trey McBride. The second-year safety collided with McBride while making a tackle as the big tight end lowered his helmet, bracing for impact. Both players went down and needed medical attention.

McBride seems to have suffered the worst of the collision as he entered the concussion protocol and won’t play in Arizona’s Week Four game. LaPorta returned to practice this week and now he and Branch will play in the Lions’ Monday Night Football matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Detroit selected LaPorta with the 34th overall pick in the 2023 draft out of Iowa. He broke out in his rookie season, catching 86 passes for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. The performance earned LaPorta a Pro Bowl nod and a second-team All-Pro selection.

The Lions took Branch later in the second round of the 2023 draft with the 45th overall pick. The former Alabama standout defensive back returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown in his first career NFL game. The play was honored by the Hall of Fame, which put his game jersey on display. The decision to exhibit his jersey in Canton inspired Branch to one day be inducted into the pro football Hall of Fame.

In the meantime, he and LaPorta will suit up for the Lions in Week Four. The team hopes to hand the 3-0 Seahawks their first loss of the season and improve to 3-1 on the year.