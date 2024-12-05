As the hottest team in the NFC this season, the Detroit Lions defense added another strong name to their defense before their matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.

And while he hasn't produced like he once had, the Lions activated former three-time Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro safety Jamal Adams from the practice squad to their active roster, per Adam Schefter on X.

Adams signed with the Lions on Dec. 2, being activated to the team's roster three days later. And with all the injuries the Lions have faced, their need for healthy defenders is at an all-time high.

Brian Branch is slated as the team's starting strong safety, meaning Adams was likely brought in as injury insurance. However, his style of play would also be beneficial as a substitute linebacker in the middle of the field. Considering how battered the Lions are at that portion of their defense, Adams could be a strong fit.

However, Adams hasn't played in a game since Sept. 30, where he played a single defensive snap against the Miami Dolphins. Before that, Adams played in just two games for the Tennessee Titans, totaling 19 snaps.

So while he was elevated to the active roster, it's unlikely that he will see an extended amount of time on the field due to his lack of playing time over the last few months.

But if there's a need for Adams to step in, he's on the active roster to do just that.

Former All-Pro Jamal Adams looks to make new home with Lions, Dan Campbell

After the New York Jets selected him with the No. 6 pick in 2017, Adams now joins his fourth team in eight seasons. Many remember Adams' rise to fame with the Jets and Seattle Seahawks, earning three Pro Bowl invites while being named a first-team All-Pro safety in 2019.

However, since his final Pro Bowl season in 2020, Adams' productivity has declined significantly. After three accolade-less seasons for the Seahawks, Adams joined the Titans in 2024, starting in just one game.

As he joins his fourth team, he could've found his new home under Dan Campbell. While chances of him seeing any action against the Packers after being signed by the Lions just three days prior is unlikely, it is possible.

And given how many injuries the Lions have faced, adding insurance to the defensive side of the ball isn't a bad idea.