The Tennessee Titans have been hard at work this offseason after a disappointing 2023 campaign, and even in one of the quietest times of the year for NFL teams, they are still making moves. Their latest move saw them get some more help in their secondary with the addition of former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams.

After a strong start to his career, Adams has struggled to stay on the field over the past two seasons, as he's played just ten total games during that time. The Seattle Seahawks opted to release him back in March, and after spending a few months as a free agent, the Titans decided to scoop him up on a one-year deal to see if he can find his form from earlier in his career.

Via Turron Davenport:

“The Titans have agreed to terms with safety Jamal Adams. Adams is reunited with Dennard Wilson who was his DB coach during Pro Bowl seasons in 2018, 2019.”

Jamal Adams hoping to put together a bounce back campaign with the Titans

After getting selected with the sixth overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, Adams burst onto the scene with the New York Jets, as he was a Pro Bowler in 2018 and 2019, while also earning second-team All Pro honors in 2018 and a spot on the first team in 2019. However, Adams requested a trade during the 2020 offseason, and the Seahawks ended up making a move for him.

While Adams once again made the second-team All-Pro squad and earned his third Pro Bowl selection in 2020, he largely failed to reach the same heights he hit during his time with the Jets. Before his injury struggles over the past few seasons, Adams didn't have a great campaign in 2021, and he was particularly bad when he was actually on the field for Seattle in 2023.

The Titans secondary took a hit last season when they traded star safety Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles, but they have made some big moves to improve the back end of their defense this offseason. They signed veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie in free agency, and then followed that up by giving him a star running mate in L'Jarius Sneed through a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Amani Hooker and Elijah Molden are currently penciled in as the starting safeties on Tennessee's depth chart, but if Adams can stay healthy and have a strong training camp, he could end up playing a big role for them on defense this season. He should get a boost from reuniting with his former defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, who worked with him during the two best seasons of his career in 2018 and 2019 with the Jets.

While the financial terms of this deal aren't known yet, the Titans surely won't be paying him much to come in and fight for a roster spot on a one-year deal, so there isn't much risk associated with this move. While it may not necessarily be attainable, Adams' upside is clear as day, and if things go the Titans way, this could end up becoming one of their best moves of the offseason when all is said and done.