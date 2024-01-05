Hutchinson says both coaches are "super intense."

The Detroit Lions have become one of the top stories in the NFL this season as they have dominated the NFC North. They will go into the playoffs as no worse than the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff structure. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has played a huge role in Detroit's success the past 2 years, and he sees many similar aspects between Lions head coach Dan Campbell and University of Michigan boss Jim Harbaugh.

Aidan Hutchinson had a brilliant career with the Wolverines before he was drafted with the No. 2 pick overall in 2022. He leads the Lions with 9.5 sacks and earned a spot in the Pro Bowl for his performance. He also reached that same total in his rookie season. Hutchinson made the All-Rookie team and was second in defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

“They are super intense dudes that can be misunderstood sometimes,” Hutchinson said. “They share the tat passion and fire that not many other coaches have.”

The Lions are taking an 11-5 record into their Week 18 confrontation with the Minnesota Vikings. Those two teams met in Week 16 at U.S. Bank Stadium, and the Lions emerged with a 30-24 victory. While the Lions are very unlikely to move up in the playoff rankings — they would have to beat the Vikings while the Dallas Cowboys lose to the lowly Washington Commanders — Campbell is planning to play his regulars.

That type of decision could be risky as he subjects his stars to potential injury, but Campbell wants to see his team win games and build momentum.

Harbaugh, Hutchinson's former coach will lead Michigan into the College Football Playoff title game Monday night against Washington.