The Jacksonville Jaguars will head to Motown to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Ford Field. The AFC and NFC clash in this game as we share our NFL odds series and make a Jaguars-Lions prediction and pick.

Jaguars-Lions Last Game – Matchup History

The Lions destroyed the Jaguars 40-14 in their last matchup. Ultimately, these two have not played much over the past 30 years, being in different conferences. It makes it more intriguing when they do clash.

Overall Series: Lions lead 5-3.

Here are the Jaguars-Lions NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jaguars-Lions Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars: +13.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +540

Detroit Lions: -13.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -770

Over: 47.5 (-105)

Under: 47.5 (-115)

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Lions

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread/Win

Doug Pederson is frustrated, and this is evident in his postgame comments after the loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Unfortunately, nothing has gone right for the Jaguars.

The offense is 21st in points per game and 25th in yards per game. Sadly, things have gotten worse with Trevor Lawrence dealing with an AC joint injury. While Lawrence has not had the best season, tossing 2,004 yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions, he still is a better option than Mac Jones. Travis Etienne Jr. has had a nightmare season, rushing for only 298 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, Tank Bigsby is dealing with an ankle injury. He has 519 yards and four touchdowns. Receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has been one of the long bright spots, gathering 607 yards and five touchdowns.

The defense has been atrocious, ranking 27th in points allowed per gamer and last in yards per game. Regardless, there are still some good pieces on this team. Josh Hines-Allen has tallied 14 solo tackles and five sacks. Likewise, Travon Walker has added 19 solo tackles and 7.5 sacks.

The Jaguars also must cut down on their turnovers. So far, they rank 28th in turnover margin. Their inability to hold onto the football has greatly affected their success.

The Jaguars will cover the spread if they can establish the running game and keep the Detroit offense off the field. Then, they must figure out how to rattle Jared Goff.

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread/Win

We made some bold predictions for the Lions as they prepare for their showdown with the Jaguars. Significantly, this explosive offense has plenty of opportunities for a cleaner and better game after turning the ball over five times last weekend.

The Lions are second in points per game and seventh in yards per game. Subsequently, everything starts with avoiding mistakes, as the Lions still rank fourth in turnover margin even after a five-turnover day last week.

Goff comes into this weekend with 2,080 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Yet, he must bounce back from the horrendous five-interception game he had last week. Jahmyr Gibbs has been good in the backfield with 122 rushes for 727 yards, seven touchdowns, and 22 receptions for 202 yards and one score. Meanwhile, David Montgomery has rushed 122 times for 520 yards and eight scores while catching 18 passes for 185 yards.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has remained explosive, catching 54 passes for 524 yards and seven touchdowns. Also, Jameson Williams has 20 receptions for 414 yards and three touchdowns. Sam LaPorta has caught 25 passes for 366 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense has been solid, even making adjustments when they have needed to. So far, they are eighth in points allowed per game and ranking 20th in yards allowed per game. Detroit has still done well even after losing Aidan Hutchinson for the season.

The Lions will cover the spread if they can establish the run and relieve any pressure off Goff. Then, they must rattle the Jaguars and force them to make numerous mistakes to gain a large lead.

Final Jaguars-Lions Prediction & Pick

The Jaguars are 6-4 against the spread, while the Lions 7-2. Likewise, the Jags are 3-1 against the spread on the road, while the Lions are 3-1 against the odds at home. The Jaguars are 3-1 against the spread against the NFC, while the Lions are 1-1 against the odds against the AFC. While all this points to the Jaguars staying competitive, recent history for the Lions does not. Consequently, the Lions have too much firepower for the Jaguars to handle, especially if Jones is under center.

The Jaguars are one of the worst teams in the NFL, while the Lions are currently the best team in the NFC. The talent disparity is too tough to ignore. Therefore, expect the Lions to roar to several touchdowns and a blowout win, possibly costing Pederson his job in the process.

Final Jaguars-Lions Prediction & Pick: Detroit Lions: -13.5 (-104)