As the Detroit Lions took on the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football from NRG Stadium, their top wide receiver and arguably one of the best in the NFL added another accolade to his already impressive professional resume.

Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown has officially set a new Lions franchise record by hauling in a touchdown pass for the seventh straight game, meaning he's done so every week following Week 3.

Despite trailing for most of the game, the Lions shocked the Texans thanks to a 52-yard field goal from Jake Bates as time expired. The win improved the Lions' record to 8-1 through nine games, while the Texans dropped to 4-6.

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown has established himself as a top player at his position

St. Brown, whom the Lions selected with the 112th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, set new career highs in the 2023 season with receptions (119), receiving yards (1,515) and touchdowns (10).

In April of 2024, Lions management saw fit to reward his efforts with a four-year, $120 million extension to keep him with the team through the 2028 season.

Following their victory over the division rival Green Bay Packers last week, St. Brown trolled Packer fans everywhere with a sweatshirt that read “GREENBAY SUCKS”, something that didn't seem to bother him, via CBS Sports.

“I'm gonna be 100% honest,” St. Brown said. “I didn't even notice. I wasn't worried about the spelling of Green Bay. I just made sure the hoodie was right and that it fit and everything. I saw the comment saying, ‘He couldn't even spell Green Bay right.' I said, ‘Damn, Green Bay is f—ing spelled wrong.”

“Then I'm thinking about it, and I'm like, ‘That's perfect,” St. Brown said. “It works out perfect. It doesn't matter how it's spelled to me. It's, ‘GREENBAY SUCKS,' and I actually like that it's spelled wrong because it makes it even better.”

St. Brown and the Lions return home to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 17.