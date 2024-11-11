The Detroit Lions faced a 23-7 deficit heading into halftime against the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football, and head coach Dan Campbell challenged his defense to force some turnovers during an interview as the second half started, and before he could finish speaking, his team stepped up.

“Listen, we have one error here or there. If we cut that out we'll be fine,” Dan Campbell said on the NBC broadcast. “And then we gotta have takeaways. Our defense has to get a couple of takeaways. We're not gonna get it all at one chunk here. So just one at a time, we'll do that. We'll play this out 'till we get two minutes left in the fourth quarter before we turn on, but we'll do it.”

On the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III intercepted CJ Stroud to set his team up in plus territory. Announcer Cris Collinsworth was in disbelief at the timing of events.

“In the history of television, has that ever happened?” Cris Collinsworth said on the NBC broadcast.”The coach is telling the sideline reporter Melissa Stark that he needed a takeaway, and during the conversation, it happened. That was awesome! Carlton Davis, the old veteran, we've talked about him right? This is the old head back there. He listened to coach. And now all of a sudden this game just feels different.”

Lions defense sparks second half comeback attempt

After Davis' interception, Jared Goff went on to throw his fourth interception of the game. However, the Lions got a quick stop after that, and then the offense went down the field for a touchdown with David Montgomery running it in. A two-point attempt was unsuccessful, so the score ended up being 23-13 after the touchdown.

CJ Stroud threw another interception on the ensuing drive, so the Lions defense fulfilled Campbell's request of multiple turnovers in the second half. However, Goff threw his fifth interception just a few plays later.

Despite that, the Lions were eventually able to come back to win the game at 26-23. The defense tightened up and gave Goff and the offense chances to work through their issues, with Amon-Ra St. Brown catching a touchdown pass and Jake Bates kicking a 58-yard field goal to tie the score at 23-23 with 5:01 left in the game. After a missed field goal from Ka'imi Fairbairn, Bates nailed a 52-yard kick as time expired to give the Lions the win.