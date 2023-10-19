Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is a man of his word, clearly. After losing a bet with Notre Dame alum Julian Okwara over who would win in the matchup between USC football and Notre Dame football, the Lions star wore his punishment at his locker, via Colton Pouncy.

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown lost an “agreement” with Julian Okwara over the USC-Notre Dame game. St. Brown played at USC. Okwara played at Notre Dame. Notre Dame won. St. Brown’s punishment? Wearing this costume, waiting for him at his locker. pic.twitter.com/CaaL921Gfb — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) October 19, 2023

The Fighting Irish beat the USC Trojans 48-20 this past Saturday, and Amon-Ra St. Brown had to don the full costume set out for him to uphold his end of the agreement.

St. Brown played three years for USC football from 2018-2020 before being drafted by the Lions. Okwara played on the defensive line for Notre Dame football for four years from 2016-2019.

Amon-Ra St. Brown explains his punishment

After the Lions receiving room was rocked by Jameson Williams's gambling suspension, St. Brown made sure to clarify that the bet wasn't made inside Detroit's facility.

“We don't do bets inside this facility,” Brown said. “We made the agreement outside the facility. So I called JO, and he said if SC wins, I'll come as a Trojan. And he said if Notre Dame wins…I don't know what this is called. I don't know what to call it. Whatever this green thing is.”

Props to Brown for holding up his end of the agreement and wearing the aforementioned green thing in front of his teammates and the media. The Lions wide receiver may think twice before he makes another agreement with Okwara, but you can bet that St. Brown will keep supporting USC Football however he can.

St. Brown, Okwara, and the Lions will take on the Baltimore Ravens (in their regular uniforms) in Week 7 on Sunday.