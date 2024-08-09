Connor Galvin’s quest to earn a role as a backup tackle with the Detroit Lions this season has abruptly ended. During the fourth quarter of Detroit's preseason game against the New York Giants, Galvin got his leg rolled up during a play, which led to the cart being brought out for him. The 24-year-old offensive lineman was clearly in pain as trainers attended to him, but there was no indication of the injury's seriousness.

However, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN has since reported that he has been diagnosed with a torn MCL. As a result of the injury, Galvin will miss the 2024 season. After going undrafted last season, Galvin signed with the Lions and appeared in one regular season game, playing only on special teams.

With Galvin out for the season, the Lions have five offensive tackles left on their 90-man roster. Veterans Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker are Detroit’s two stalwarts at tackle on their offensive line. Veteran swing tackle Dan Skipper has also been with the Lions for several years. The Lions also drafted offensive tackle Giovanni Manu in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft, and second-year tackle Colby Sorsdal is also on Detroit’s roster.

Injuries keep piling up for the Lions during preseason

Galvin wasn't the only player the Lions lost to injury in their preseason loss to the Giants. Backup quarterback Hendon Hooker didn’t finish his NFL debut because of a concussion.

Hooker injected some life into the Lions when he took over a listless offense in the second half for veteran Nate Sudfeld. Hooker completed 5 of 9 attempts for 36 yards. He added four rushes for 34 yards, leading two drives, including one that stalled out on the 3-yard-line.

However, on one of those runs, Hooker took a hard enough hit that he's now in the NFL's concussion protocol. Detroit also lost defensive lineman David Bada to a torn Achilles, wideout Antoine Green to a concussion, linebacker James Houston to a bone bruise, cornerback Maurice Norris to a strained hamstring and defensive lineman Nate Lynn to a shoulder injury.

These new injuries are just the latest in a rash of bad luck for the Lions. Detroit is also dealing with injuries to Emmanuel Moseley (pectoral), Kevin Zeitler (shoulder), and Sam LaPorta (hamstring). Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Zeitler and LaPorta's injuries aren't severe, but Moseley is out for the season.

Detroit is primed for a possible Super Bowl run if it stays healthy. So, hopefully, Detroit can bounce back and find a remedy for the injury bug plaguing them. The Lions open the regular season at home against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.