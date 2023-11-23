Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell took the blame for the bad fake punt call against the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has owned up to his bad fake punt call against the Green Bay Packers. Campbell shared his thoughts with reporters on Thanksgiving Day, per The Athletic's Colton Pouncy.

“Dan Campbell on the Lions' failed fake punt run: ‘That's a bad call on me,..Shouldn't have done that,'” Pouncy tweeted on Thursday.

Detroit trailed Green Bay 23-6 at halftime on Thursday. The Lions struck first in the second half. Running back David Montgomery scored on a six-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to nine following the two-point conversion.

The Lions started their next drive deep in their own territory. Detroit spotted the ball on its two-yard line. The Lions tried to move the sticks on 3rd-and-5 but quarterback Jared Goff's pass fell incomplete.

Dan Campbell decided to go for it on fourth down. Unfortunately, his strategy backfired. Packers linebacker Lukas Van Ness' tackle on Jalen Reeves-Maybin thwarted Campbell's plan. Detroit turned the ball over on downs. The Lions went on to lose their third game of the season, 29-22.

Dan Campbell called a gutsy fake punt against the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. Campbell and Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp decided to call a fake punt in the first quarter.

Lo and behold, the ploy worked. The Lions eventually scored a touchdown in their next drive. They upset the Chiefs, 21-20. Goff called Campbell's strategy “ballsy” after the game.

Dan Campbell thought lightning could strike twice on Thanksgiving Day. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case.

Detroit dug itself a huge hole early in the game against the Packers. Two Jared Goff fumbles in the first half proved costly.

Dan Campbell and Co. will look to regroup against the New Orleans Saints in Week 13.