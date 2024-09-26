After a Detroit Lions win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4, Lions center Frank Ragnow suffered a partially torn pectoral muscle. Ragnow has persisted in playing. Despite this, head coach Dan Campbell isn't taking any chances with his center in the Monday Night Football matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.



“We’re not gonna mess with that,” Campbell said via ESPN's Eric Woodyard. “Frank’s tough, he’s as tough as nails. If anybody can play through it, it’s him. I think we’ve got to be smart. It’s early in the year.”

Although Ragnow's injury isn't season-ending, there have only been three games up to this point. Not only did Ragnow get injured, Lions tight end Sam LaPorta was carted off with a sprained ankle. The injuries for star players continue to stack up as the schedule becomes more difficult.

How will Dan Campbell and the Lions respond without Frank Ragnow?

Backup center Michael Niese will take the center spot, replacing Ragnow. The offensive line still has Taylor Decker, Graham Glasgow, Kevin Zeilter, and Penei Sewell. Ragnow's absence will be noticed but it's something the team can rally around. Regardless, an absence means that more players will need to step up. As a result, the Lions have taken some measures. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, they signed veteran WR Allen Robinson to their active roster.

It's also the defensive side that is also dealing with injuries. Defensive end Marcus Davenport and linebacker Derrick Barnes are both placed on injured reserve. The plethora of injuries doesn't make the Lions' life any easier. Campbell preaches toughness to his squad but playing through injuries isn't something he wants. It's still the beginning of the season and Detroit is sitting in a comfortable position.

The Lions are 2-1 in the NFC North. They haven't played a division opponent until Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings. Ragnow might be cleared to play by Campbell then. Regardless, it's the next man-up mentality for Campbell and his team. They'll look to show their toughness and grit against the Seahawks.