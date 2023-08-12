Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams had a quiet showing in the team's preseason win over the New York Giants on Friday night. But Lions head coach Dan Campbell isn't sweating the slow start, saying he's “not worried” about Williams in his postgame media availability.

“I told him this: I’m not worried, I didn’t go into this game saying Jameson needs to have 10 catches and 180 yards. That was not what I want. I just want, get lined up, urgency, route definition, detail, finish, and I thought for the most part he did that,” Campbell said. “I’ve got to watch the tape, but he was in it, he cut it loose. It’s not perfect, but not everybody’s perfect out there either. We’ve got so much to clean up across the board, but I was more positive with the way he showed up. I thought he did some really good things.”

Campbell said he didn't go into the game expecting the world of Williams but did want to see the Alabama product showcase “route definition”, “detail”, and “finish”, which he acknowledged he did see.

Williams, who caught two of seven targets for 18 receiving yards, missed a chunk of his rookie season recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the 2021 National Championship Game.

Back in April, Williams was suspended six games for mobile gambling that occurred at the Lions' Allen Park facility. Williams is still allowed to play in preseason games, which is why these reps are so important to see for Campbell and the team.

Fortunately, Williams will still have a couple of preseason games left to build on this performance before his suspension kicks in.