Fans of the Detroit Lions might have had some issues watching the beginning of the team's preseason opener against the New York Giants. Severe weather affected Southeast Lower Michigan on Friday night, cutting into the coverage of the game. However, once the storms passed, fans still got a good look at players on the roster bubble.

The Lions once trailed the Giants 13-3 in this contest. However, they came back and pulled out a 21-16 victory to begin their slate of preseason games on a winning note. They'll look to continue this momentum next Saturday when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That's looking ahead, though. Let's take a look at what we saw from the Lions during their victory on Friday night. Which players improved their standing, and which ones have some work to do? Here are three takeaways from the Detroit Lions' preseason-opening victory over the New York Giants.

3) Pressure is on for Nate Sudfeld

Even before Nate Sudfeld took the field on Friday, the pressure was on. Detroit confirmed the signing of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on Thursday after months of rumored interest. That said, Sudfeld did himself no favors against the Giants.

Sudfeld's first pass from scrimmage was an interception. That was the first of two picks thrown by the veteran signal-caller in the first half of the game. The 29-year-old Lions quarterback failed to convert on fourth-and-short a few times, as well, including once in the red zone.

This performance could severely impact Sudfeld's place within the Lions organization. The 29-year-old already hasn't had the greatest performance in training camp. With this, plus the arrival of Bridgewater, Sudfeld has some work to do if he wants to remain in Detroit.

2) Jameson Williams

The Lions will be without Williams for the first six games of the regular season. As such, it's important to see how he fares during the preseason to see what might be able to expect from the former first-round pick. On Friday night, we learned two things.

First, the Lions wanted Williams to play a big role on offense during this game. Detroit targeted him seven times throughout the game, making him one of the most targeted receivers for the team. Undrafted free agent Chase Cota was also targeted seven times in this game.

The second takeaway is that Williams was not on point in this game. Both of Sudfeld's interceptions came on passes intended for the Alabama product. Furthermore, he dropped a pass that hit him right in the hands. He did haul in a two-point conversion from Sudfeld in the third quarter, though.

Overall, his performance in this game is likely due to him and Sudfeld just not being on the same page. But it will be interesting to see how Williams plays over the last two preseason games.

1) Have a day, Julian Okwara

Julian Okwara entered this slate of preseason games on the roster bubble for the Detroit Lions. His performance on Friday might go a long way in taking him out of the bubble and onto the roster.

Okwara was a common presence in the Giants' backfield. He recorded three sacks in the game to lead the Lions defense. His third and final sack sent the Giants into a fourth and long situation late in the game. New York quarterback Tommy DeVito threw an interception, which essentially ended the game.

Okwara had a bit of a rough start to training camp this year. But the potential he brings has been on display. Lions fans got a glimpse of that on Friday night. And if things continue in this direction, they'll see more of it during the regular season.