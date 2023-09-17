In a back and forth battle, the Detroit Lions fell by a hair to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, 37-31. As he looks back on the loss, Dan Campbell has pinpointed exactly what went wrong for the Lions.

At the start of the second half, David Montgomery fumbled the ball inside Lions' territory. The Seahawks were able to score a touchdown just two plays later. With eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, Jared Goff threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown. Those two turnovers are what held the Lions back according to Campbell, via Colton Pouncy of The Athletic.

“When you turn the ball over twice offensively where you did, that's tough. And that bit us,” Campbell said.

After both turnovers, the Lions would bounce back and score a touchdown on their very next possession. However, with things tied into overtime, the Seahawks won the coin toss and got the ball. They'd march down the field and put the nail in Detroit's coffin with a Tyler Lockett six-yard touchdown catch.

Coming off of their win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, the Lions sent a message to the rest of the NFL that they were for real. While their loss to the Seahawks bursts their bubble, it's not like Detroit was blown out. They once again proved they'll be a tough opponent for whoever lines up opposite to them.

However, to actually lock down the victory, the Lions must be more careful with the ball. Luckily, Dan Campbell has already analyzed the problem. As they head towards Week 3, Campbell will be looking to turn things around with turnover-free football.