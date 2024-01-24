One person who is not underestimating what the Detroit Lions can do is San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle.

On Saturday evening, George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers notched a narrow home win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC divisional playoff round. Kittle played a huge role in the San Francisco victory, consistently finding seams in the Packers' defense and scoring a touchdown to help the 49ers advance for a chance to play in the Super Bowl.

In order to make that happen, the 49ers will next have to defeat the upstart Detroit Lions, who punched their ticket to the NFC Championship Game with a home victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For his part, it seems that Kittle has nothing but respect for what Detroit has been able to accomplish this year.

Kittle recently took to ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show to break down his thoughts on the matchup, including whether he is surprised that the Lions were able to make it this far.

“I'm not surprised at all,” said Kittle, per Pat McAfee on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “The way that they play, you can just tell, everything that Dan Campbell preaches is what the team is. It's not fake. They're gritty, they're going to outwork you, they're going to out-effort you, they're going to put everything on tape.”

Indeed, head coach Dan Campbell and the Lions have defied most if not all expectations this year by making it this far. However, don't expect them to be just “happy to be there” on Sunday with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line.