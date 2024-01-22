The Lions are headed to the NFC Championship Game.

The Detroit Lions are going on quite the run this postseason. Detroit stood firm against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, punching their ticket to the NFC Championship Game. After the game, Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield delivered a classy message to the city of Detroit and to head coach Dan Campbell.

Mayfield spoke highly of the atmosphere at Ford Field on Sunday. And he felt it was representative of how Detroit's fan base has felt after years of misery prior to 2023. “You can tell this city has had a lot of pent-up emotion and been waiting a long time for this,” Mayfield said, via 97.1 The Ticket's Will Burchfield.

“This place, they’ve earned that. Dan Campbell has done a hell of a job turning this thing around. You can tell, they play for each other,” the Buccaneers quarterback continued on Sunday afternoon.

Lions, Dan Campbell defeat Baker Mayfield, Bucs to advance

Detroit and Tampa Bay were neck-and-neck at the half, entering the locker room tied 10-10. Both teams scored touchdowns in the third to tie it at 17 entering the final frame. There, Detroit took over.

Star rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs ran 31 yards to the endzone early on. Detroit added to its lead after Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a nine-yard pass from Jared Goff to give the Lions a 14-point lead in the fourth.

Mayfield and the Buccaneers battled back, however. The former first-overall pick led Tampa Bay down the field, finding Mike Evans in the endzone to cut the lead to eight. However, their two-point conversion failed.

Mayfield got a chance with less than two minutes remaining to tie the game, though. Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be. Mayfield's second down pass was picked off by third-year linebacker Derrick Barnes to seal Detroit's second straight playoff win at home.

The Lions are now one win away from their first Super Bowl appearance. Detroit travels to take on Brock Purdy and the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers. Let's see if Detroit can continue its magic run away from Ford Field next week.