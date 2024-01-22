The Buccaneers gave it their all, but someone has to take the blame for the loss.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave everything they had in their NFC Divisional Round matchup against the Detroit Lions. But in the end, the result was a 31-23 loss that sent the Buccaneers packing for home and the Lions to Santa Clara for the NFC Championship Game next weekend.

It's really hard to fault these Buccaneers. They were never supposed to be in a position of competing deep in the NFL playoffs, and yet they were just a few plays away from possibly tying with the Lions at the end of the game to send it to overtime.

The Buccaneers, of course, resided in the shoddy NFC South that was often disregarded as a division that wouldn't be able to compete in the postseason. The Buccaneers were perhaps one of the leaders of this thought after Tom Brady retired, leaving Tampa Bay to court the services of Baker Mayfield, a quarterback full of personal and professional inconsistencies.

With the largest of chips on his shoulder, in the shadow no less of the legendary Brady, Mayfield kept doubters guessing and had a resurgent season for the Buccaneers in his first season. The playoffs were well indicative of that, including Sunday's game against the Lions. But unfortunately, Mayfield also has to shoulder some of the blame that ended the Buccaneers' season.

Baker Mayfield throws two interceptions

Again, it's really hard to throw shade at Mayfield for this game because of the great moments he had in it. Like the seven-play, 92-yard touchdown drive to end the first half, where he went 4-of-5 for 67 yards, with another 14 yards scrambling for a first down on 3rd-and-1.

There was also the nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter that ended on a 16-yard touchdown reception to Mayfield's favorite target, Mike Evans. But sadly, it will likely all be forgotten thanks to two costly interceptions.

After forcing the Lions to punt on their opening possession, the Buccaneers took over at their own 20-yard line. Five plays later, Mayfield throws a deep ball down the middle of the field that was intended for Evans, tipped and was returned by CJ Gardner-Johnson for 12 yards to the Buccaneers' 41.

Eight plays and 2:43 seconds later, the Lions took their first lead, although it was just off a Michael Badgley 23-yard field goal.

Mayfield's second interception was the ultimate killer, however. Down by eight with a chance to tie, starting at their own 10-yard line, two plays into the drive, all hope was lost for a comeback after Mayfield was intercepted by linebacker Derrick Barnes down the middle of the field, thus ending their season.

As good as Mayfield was most of the season, looking as if he changed the course of his entire career, his very last play of the NFC Divisional Round will unfortunately remind people of the former version of himself.

Buccaneers defense has no answers for Lions in the second half

Holding one of the better offenses in the league to just 134 yards and 10 points in the first half, the Buccaneers couldn't replicate that in the second half. The Lions were able to put up 21 in the second half, with 14 of that coming in the fourth quarter, and Jared Goff throwing for 257 yards and three touchdowns.

Tampa Bay's defense allowed Detroit's offense to essentially take over in the last two quarters. The Lions scored on three consecutive of their six offensive drives in the second half, only punting twice and four times all game. They also couldn't make the Lions make any mistakes by turning the ball over, losing that battle 0-2.

That was really the deciding factor in the end — turnovers. Because as damning as those were, the Buccaneers played an overall good game. They were 3-for-3 in the red zone, made five penalties for 33 yards, and even outgained the Lions in total offensive yards. But someone always has to shoulder the blame in a loss.