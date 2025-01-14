The Detroit Lions host the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. After winning their Week 18 game against the Minnesota Vikings, they clinched a bye and the division title. It was key for their Super Bowl aspirations as they are dealing with a tremendous amount of injuries. They are getting some reinforcements as Lions running back David Montgomery and cornerback Terrion Arnold returned to practice.

“Lions RB David Montgomery (knee) and CB Terrion Arnold (foot) were listed as full participants in practice on today’s estimated injury report,” NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Montgomery has not played since Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills. Jahmyr Gibbs has taken the bulk of the carries with ease, helping them with a hat trick of touchdowns in the final game. But the Lions are at their best when both of the backs are pounding the ball. The passing game opens up when they are both in the lineup. After the Commanders put together a solid defensive performance on Sunday, they need the extra power.

Arnold got hurt in Week 18 but appears to be back for the playoffs. The Lions are decimated on defense and facing a top-flight receiver in Terry McLaurin. Getting him back will help their defense keep things close for their offense moving forward.

Last year, the Lions made it to the NFC Championship Game but fell in a disastrous second half. Now, everyone on the team has experience, even head coach Dan Campbell, and should be ready to win. Their matchup against the Commanders will not be an easy one, as their offense is led by a fearless rookie quarterback and a coach equally likely to go for it on fourth down.

The Lions and Commanders play on Saturday night at 8:00.