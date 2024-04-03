The Detroit Lions saw Sam LaPorta evolve into their tight end of the present and future in 2023. However, the Lions still wanted to make sure they an ample amount of pass catchers at the position.
Detroit has matched the San Francisco 49ers' restricted free agent offer sheet for tight end Brock Wright, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The deal is now official at three-year, $12 million.
Wright has been with the Lions since 2021 after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent. He has appeared in 41 games at the NFL, starting 19 of them. Wright has caught 43 passes for 424 yards and seven touchdowns.
While his numbers don't jump off the page, Wright played a crucial role in Detroit's historic 2023 season. In Week 15 against the New York Jets, the tight end grabbed a 51-yard touchdown on fourth down with less than two minutes to go. It put the Lions up 20-17, a lead they wouldn't relinquish. It was his only touchdown grab of the season, but a memorable one.
It certainly caught the 49ers' eye. If not just that one play then his entire body of work. Wright would've served as George Kittle's backup in San Francisco. But the Lions weren't comfortable letting him walk. They value his contributions to the locker room and on the field. Now, he'll be back in Detroit looking to make more playoff magic in 2024.
State of Lions' tight end room
In his return, Wright will once again be backing up LaPorta. The second-round rookie burst onto the scene in 2023, proving to be one of Jared Goff's favorite targets.
On his way to the Pro Bowl and third-place voting for Rookie of the Year, LaPorta caught 86 passes for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. He set new records for rookie tight end receptions, yardage and touchdowns. He also made Lions history for most touchdown catches for a rookie ever.
The only thing that would stop LaPorta from once again being a leading pass catcher on the Lions is injury. He dealt with a hyperextended knee heading into Detroit's playoff run. LaPorta ended up playing in all three postseason games, but the injury was concerning. There were talks of Zach Ertz, who had signed with Detroit's practice squad, getting called up to the main roster in his place.
However, now Brock Wright will be further entrusted to be LaPorta's backup. It may not be the most glamorous role, but it's one Detroit thinks he can thrive in. His $12 million price tag might not be the most lucrative, but the Lions were adamant he didn't leave for San Francisco.
The Lions are looking to prove the 2023 season wasn't a fluke and that they will be playoff contenders for the foreseeable future. Wright might not be the most name brand player helping them get there. But he's a crucial role player who becomes even more valuable should LaPorta ever suffer a serious injury.