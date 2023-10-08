The Detroit Lions are off to a great 3-1 start this season, and they have a chance to make it 4-1 on Sunday when the Carolina Panthers come to Ford Field. The Panthers are winless on the year have struggled mightily up to this point on the season. The Lions have just about everything in their favor in this one, except for the injury bug. The only negative on the season so far for the Lions has been those injuries. A lot of key players have gone down in the first four weeks, and Detroit recently received some updates for a lot of key players on Sunday.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and and rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs are both doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers, according to a tweet from Adam Schefter. St. Brown is battling an abdomen injury and Gibbs is battling a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Jameson Williams is expected to play after being suspended for gambling, and he is listed as questionable.

The good news for the Lions is that a home game against maybe the worst team in the league is a good game to have key players out compared to others. Detroit is still a big favorite in this one, and they are expected to take care of business despite missing a lot of players.

Going forward, the Lions need to get these guys back to full strength. This team has shown that they are capable of big things this year, but injuries can certainly plague that. If the Lions can stay healthy this season, they are going to have a big year.