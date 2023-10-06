The Carolina Panthers look for their first win of the year as they face the Detroit Lions. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Panthers-Lions prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Panthers come into the game at 0-4 on the season. After a 24-10 loss to the Falcons, in which they were tied at halftime, the Panthers faced the Saints. The Panthers were down a lot throughout the game but made a valiant comeback. They would fall 20-17 in the game. The Panthers would continue to struggle on offense. The Seahawks beat the Panthers 37-27 and then the Vikings won 21-13. Now, the Panthers look to get their first win of the year.

The Lions enter the game at 3-1 on the season. The Lions took the early lead in the game with a first-quarter touchdown but would be down 20-14 in the fourth. They would conduct a 75-yard drive to take a one-point lead and win 21-20. The next week was the only loss of the season, falling 37-31 to the Seahawks. The Lions forced overtime with. a touchdown with 3:08 left in the game and then a field goal as time expired, but they would lose in overtime. The next two weeks were dominating performances though. It was a 20-6 win over the Falcons and a 34-20 win over the Packers. The Lions could be without their top receiving weapon this week though, and Aman-Ra St. Brown is now listed as doubtful.

Here are the Panthers-Lions NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Panthers-Lions Odds

Carolina Panthers: +9.5 (-112)

Detroit Lions: -9.5 (-108)

Over: 43.5 (-115)

Under: 43.5 (-105)

How to Watch Panthers vs. Lions Week 5

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

Bryce Young has not been stellar in his rookie year this year. He is 67-103 on the season with 501 yards and two touchdowns. Young has just one big-time throw according to PFF and does have six turnover-worthy passes. He has also dealt with pressure in the three games he has played in this game. Young has been pressured 50 times this year on 121 dropbacks, leading to him being sacked 11 times this year.

Meanwhile, the combination of Miles Sanders and Chuba Hunnard has not been effective enough this year. Sanders has run for just 158 yards this year on 58 attempts. That is good for 2.9 yards per carry, and the issue has been blocking. This year, 2.09 yards of his work has come after contact. Sanders has scored once this year but also fumbled once. Hubbard has run for 119 yards this year, averaging 4.6 yards per attempt. Still, 3.96 yards come after contact, and no touchdowns this year.

Adam Thielen has been a nice pickup for this Carolina offense. He has brought in 27 of 33 targets sent his way. That had got him 287 yards on the season and two scores. Still, he needs to do more work after the catch. Thielin has just 3.9 yards after the catch per reception. Meanwhile, only Hayden Hurst, who has 79 yards this year, and DJ Chark, who has 129 yards, have a touchdown this year.

On defense, the Panthers are 14th in yards against this year. They are sixth against the pass this year but 27th against the run. A big part of the pass defense is the pass rush. Frankie Luvu and Brian Burns have been great on the pass rush this year. Luvu has eight pressures this year with four sacks. Burns has nine pressures with four sacks this season. Further, Carolina has four interceptions this year, with eight pass breakups, and has allowed just four touchdowns through the air.

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

Jared Goff has been the lead man for this Lions offense and has been solid this year. On the season he is 91-131 passing with 1,028 yards and six touchdowns. According to PFF, he has made six big-time throws this year. He does have three intercepts, but all three are his only turnover-worthy passes. Goff has also been protected well this year. He has been pressured 45 times but sacked just five times this season.

Meanwhile, the running game for the Lions has been a big part of their success. David Montgomery has run for 262 yards this year with five touchdowns. He has played in just three games, and already has five runs over ten yards this season. Jahmyr Gibbs has 179 yards this year, and 4.6 yards per carry this year. He has not scored this year, but like Montgomery, he has been great after contact. He has 3.15 yards per carry after contact.

The Lions may be without Aman-Ra Saint Brown. St. Brown has 331 yards this year and two scores already, but still, the Lions have a lot of good help in the receiving core. Sam LaPorta has brought in over 80 percent of his targets with 242 yards and a touchdown. Josh Reynolds has 215 yards this year and two touchdowns this year as well, plus Kalif Raymond has 119 yards and a score this year.

The Lions are the best in the NFL this year against the run. They are allowing just 60.8 yards per game against the run this season. Meanwhile, the Lions are 18th against the pass this season, and fourth overall in yards against. Still, they are 13th in total points against this year Aidan Hutchinson leads the way this year. He has 27 pressures on the quarterback this year with three sacks this season. He has also forced a fumble on the season and has six stops for offensive failures this season.

Final Panthers-Lions Prediction & Pick

Carolina has struggled on the road this year. They have lost by at least ten points in both road games this year, Further, the Panthers are giving up over 25 points per game against a very good offense. The Panthers are not going to be able to score enough in this game to keep it close. They have struggled in the passing game and struggled more against the run. The Lions will run in this game, and further, score plenty of points. Take the Lions and lay the points.

Final Panthers-Lions Prediction & Pick: Lions -9.5 (-108)