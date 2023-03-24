Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message with Detroit after he signed with the Carolina Panthers.

“The past year has been incredible for me,” wrote DJ Chark. “Signing with Detroit and meeting the great people of that organization was huge for me. Playing with my brothers and going from 1-6 to 9-8 was amazing.

“I believe honesty and transparency is everything. With that being said this chance in Carolina is second to none. Can’t wait to see what this journey holds for me. #KeepPounding it’s up and stuck.”

The Panthers agreed to a one-year contract with DJ Chark on Friday. Chark joins former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, tight end Hayden Hurst and running back Miles Sanders as the team’s notable additions on offense to surround either quarterback Andy Dalton or the potential No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

The 6-foot-4-inch wide receiver gained 2,544 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns since he was first selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. DJ Chark earned 502 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 10 starts and 11 games played for Detroit, peaking at 108 yards in a 37-23 win by the Panthers in Week 16.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes highlighted his expectations for Chark before he took the field for Detroit in the 2022 season.

“There are certain favorites that just emerge through that process and DJ was one of them,” Holmes said. “It’s just that he just fit what we’re about.

“We have a lot of collaboration sessions, just coaching and personnel and getting on the same page and just to hear [receivers coach Antwaan] Randle El and [offensive coordinator] Ben Johnson just talk about what they’re looking for at the receiver position. And everybody talks about the X receiver position, but Ben is a pretty creative guy — he’s got no problem moving guys around. But DJ fit a lot of those qualities about having speed, explosiveness, length. And he’s a football player.”