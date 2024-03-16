The Detroit Lions have made a few moves in NFL Free Agency so far. After coming close to a Super Bowl appearance, Detroit is hoping to take the next step in 2024. What they do next remains to be seen, but one former player pitched an interesting idea. An idea that would see free agent safety Quandre Diggs return to the team that drafted him.
Former Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison took to social media to pitch this idea. Harrison and Diggs played together in Detroit for around a year. Detroit traded Diggs to the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. Seattle recently released the former sixth-round pick, making him a free agent.
Nino to Detroit is the only news that we need right now….tell him bring his old secondary buddy with him too 😬👀😎
— Billy (@snacks) March 16, 2024
It is not known who Harrison is referring to in the latter half of his post. Fans believe it refers to former Lions star Darius Slay. Slay is now with the Philadelphia Eagles after a trade in 2020. However, it could also refer to fellow free agent Jamal Adams, who played with Diggs in Seattle until being released alongside Diggs. In any event, who he is referring to is purely speculation at this point.
Quandre Diggs chimes in on Lions pitch
Damon Harrison did receive a response to his pitch on Friday night. Quandre Diggs directly responded to the idea in his own post. Lions fans may not be extremely enthused by the response. The Pro Bowl safety didn't shoot down the idea, but he remained rather noncommital in the process.
👀 look at you bruh.
i’m at home minding my business. https://t.co/BbkneQMaNu
— Nino (@qdiggs6) March 16, 2024
Diggs entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick out of Texas. The former Lions safety eventually became a starter in 2017. His performance that season earned him a three-year, $20 million contract extension. However, he was traded to the Seahawks for a 2020 fifth-round pick a year and a half later.
The Lions could certainly find themselves in the safety market. C.J. Gardner-Johnson returned to the Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year contract in NFL Free Agency. Furthermore, the team released Tracy Walker III before the new league year. Detroit has seen Kerby Joseph and Ifeatu Melinfonwu emerge in recent seasons, but could still add depth.
There is a chance Quandre Diggs returns to the Motor City this season. Damon Harrison is certainly on board, and Lions fans likely would be too. This is definitely a situation worth watching as NFL Free Agency continues ahead of the NFL Draft.