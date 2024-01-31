Eminem is happy to see Ben Johnson stay.

Recently, head coach Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions saw their magical 2023-24 NFL season come to an end with a soul-crushing loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game, causing the team to miss out on a chance for its first-ever Super Bowl. The Lions actually led this game by 17 points at halftime; however, San Francisco had closed that gap completely by the end of the third quarter, and Campbell and the Lions ultimately were unable to get over the hump in the end.

After the game ended, speculation ran rampant regarding the future of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who had garnered significant interest around the league for various head coaching positions. However, it was recently announced that Johnson would be staying in his role as OC with the Lions, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

One person who is thrilled to hear that news is none other than legendary rapper Eminem, a Detroit native and huge Lions fan, who recently took to X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter to express his thoughts.

“Guess I should stop recording this diss track..!! Lol!! @ Ben Johnson Thank you for staying!!! We can't break this team up ESPECIALLY since I'M on it!!! Coach Campbell we love you bro!!! Let's run it back next year!!…I'm READY!!!! I promise you I WILL get us to the super bowl!!!” wrote Eminem on the platform.

A Super Bowl championship will indeed be the goal next season for the Lions, when they will no longer be able to sneak up on unassuming teams.