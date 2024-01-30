Tom Brady chimes in on Dan Campbell's crucial decisions

Heartbreak could be the best word fit to describe the Detroit Lions' Sunday loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Up by 17 during halftime, the Lions gave away the entire lead in the third quarter, eventually losing the game by just three points. One of the most talked about topics following the loss was Dan Campbell foregoing field goal kicks on two fourth down occasions.

The first instance came in the third quarter as the Lions were fourth-and-two on the 49ers' 28 yard line while the other was during the final period on a fourth-and-three with San Francisco already holding on to the lead. Both decisions resulted in incomplete passes, with the 49ers scoring on both ensuing possessions.

Considering how, as mentioned, the Lions lost by just three points, plenty of Detroit fans lamented Campbell's crucial decisions. Even Tom Brady chimed in on the situation. A proven winner himself, Brady commended the Lions' aggressiveness but at the same time, made it clear that he would have taken the points.

“They've been aggressive all year,” Brady said, via Bleacher Report's Scott Polacek. “You know obviously, when you're aggressive and it doesn't work, it comes back to bite you. It came back to bite them yesterday. Again, I would've taken the points.”

Despite the loss, Dan Campbell's run with the Lions this year was one to remember. Giving the team two playoff wins and a division title for the first time in decades, Campbell still has achievements this season that are worth being proud of. For now, Detroit enters the offseason. But knowing what the team is capable of, Lions fans have more to look forward to this 2024.