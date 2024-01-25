Will Sam LaPorta be fully healthy for the Lions title game on Sunday?

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for an intense NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers. Fortunately, the Lions received a positive injury report update on rookie tight end Sam LaPorta.

Sam LaPorta inching toward a return to the field for Detroit

The Lions' updated injury report indicated LaPorta (knee) was upgraded to a “limited participant” in practice on Thursday, per Carmen Vitali. Hopefully, the young tight end makes a speedy recovery.

LaPorta has been instrumental in Detroit's offensive success during the 2023-24 season. The 23-year-old reeled in 86 catches for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns during the regular season. Moreover, he was a go-to target for Jared Goff in the team's divisional-round matchup.

Goff ended the game with 287 passing yards, and LaPorta accounted for 65 of those yards. Furthermore, the rookie was responsible for one of Detroit's vital TDs during their first-round contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

If LaPorta can return to sound form by Sunday, he will give the Lions' offense a great boost. Detroit needs all the help it can get against a scary 49ers team.

San Francisco was on the brink of NFC elimination after being down in the fourth quarter to the Green Packers. However, the Niners showed why they are considered one of the best teams in the league.

Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey made tremendous efforts to bring San Francisco back and secure the divisional-round victory. Detroit needs to be ultra-focused to stop the offensive onslaught of the two stars.

All in all, as the practice week nears its end, the Lions should be rested up and ready for their NFC Championship battle in SF.